Castle Bruce Parl Rep, Octavia Alfred, assures constituents that work is underway to restore water service after heavy rains

Entornointeligente.com /

Parliamentary Representative for Castle Bruce, Octavia Alfred Parliamentary Representative of the Castle Bruce Constituency, Octavia Alfred has announced that residents of that constituency can, «go about their daily lives almost as usual» after having experienced heavy rainfall from mid-morning into the afternoon on Friday, September 30.

She made the announcement during an interview with State-Owned Radio DBS on Sunday.

However, Alred indicated that on Monday, students of the Castle Bruce Secondary School should remain home due to heavy rainfall which continues to affect the area.

The river overflowed its banks causing landslides between Tarish pit and Castle Bruce as well as between Castle Bruce and Petite Soufriere. A section of the road right before the Calixte Bridge was washed out causing vehicular access to be impossible

«The weather took us by surprise, but [we were] not unprepared because we have a really good disaster preparedness committee, we have a good plan and members are always on standby, especially during the hurricane season,» she said.

Alfred continued, «If we knew that was going to happen, some of the losses that our farmers experienced they would not have experienced these losses because we would have advised them to bring their animals away from the river into safer places.»

She commended residents from the constituency on how quickly they sprang into action

Alfred also thanked the members of the Disaster Preparedness Committee, the Minister of Public Works, Cassanni Laville, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, and other cabinet colleagues for dealing with the matter promptly.

Meanwhile, Alfred revealed that one of the major challenges presently is that there is no water because the intake and some pipes were damaged and washed away.

«We are working quickly to restore that and in that regard, a number of people from the community will be employed to help, especially with carrying the pipes,» she stated.

However, Alfred further stated that the water trucks arrived in Castle Bruce on Sunday morning.

«They were filling the water tanks and when it was filled it was opened, so there are some people who have water running through their taps and the trucks will come back and continue filling the tanks,» she explained.

Alfred continued, «I know some people will not get much water and if they do it might be in the night because that is what normally happens, people on the flat will get water but those on the hill it can be a little challenging for them to get when the level is not so high.»

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com