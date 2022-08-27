Casa de Las Americas Rejects Persecution of Cristina Fernandez

Entornointeligente.com /

The persecution of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is part of the harassment of left-wing political figures in Latin America.

Casa de las Americas showed its support this Friday to the Argentine diplomat, who an Argentine court accuses of fraudulent administration and illicit association.

«Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner joins the long list of political figures of the Latin American left who have suffered or are suffering judicial persecution based on political interests as petty as they are obvious,» Casa de las Americas said in a statement.

The institution denounced that «the supposed independence of powers has become, in practice, the most expeditious way of disregarding the will of the people.»

It also warned about the danger of forgetting that in the region, «the barracks coups are today in charge of judges colluding with the same interests that previously incited and supported the military.»

El fascismo acude a las más sucias trampas legales para destruir a una mujer valiente y digna como @CFKArgentina . La @CasAmericas se suma a las voces que se oponen a estas maniobras vergonzosas en Nuestra América y el mundo. #TodosConCristina pic.twitter.com/9LNu0OycH5

— Abel Prieto (@AbelPrieto11) August 26, 2022 Fascism resorts to the dirtiest legal traps to destroy a brave and dignified woman like Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The

Casa de las Americas joins the voices that oppose these shameful maneuvers in Our America and the world.

The institution said it firmly rejects the recent farce mounted against Cristina Fernandez and expressed its support for the left in Latin America and Argentina.

Casa de las Americas called for the need to prevent «lies from winning, so that history is not written at the whim of falsifiers and so that the memory of figures so near and dear to us, such as Rodolfo Walsh, Haroldo Conti, and Paco Urondo, is not tarnished.»

