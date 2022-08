Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Dy­lan Carter just nar­row­ly missed out on a medal in the Men’s 50 me­tres freestyle event at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

Carter swam in a time of 22.10 sec­onds to fin­ish fourth in the fi­nal.

Eng­land’s Ben­jamin Proud was first in 21.36, fol­lowed by Lewis Ed­ward Bur­ras, al­so from Eng­land in 21.68.

Cana­da’s Joshua Lien­do Ed­wards was third in a time of 22.02.

