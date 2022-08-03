Carter goes after 50m free medal

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T swim­mer Dy­lan Carter will be out for re­demp­tion and a medal fi­nal when he lines up in the men’s 50m freestyle fi­nal of the 22nd Com­mon­wealth Games (CG) at the Sandwell Aquat­ic Cen­tre in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land from 2.45 pm on Wednes­day.

This af­ter the 26-year-old Carter, swim­ming out of lane five in the first of two semi­fi­nals, touched the wall in 22.35 sec­onds for the sec­ond spot, be­hind Aus­tralian Tom Nowakows­ki who won in 22.20 while Sin­ga­pore’s Tzen Wei Teong qual­i­fied in third with a time of 22.36.

In June Carter failed to ad­vance to the fi­nal at the 19th FI­NA Long Course World Cham­pi­onships in Bu­dapest, Hun­gary with a time of 22.19 sec­onds af­ter he won heat six in 22.19 sec­onds, in a dead-heat with Ko­rea’s Yuchan Ji.

Both men were then sep­a­rat­ed via a swim-off, which Carter won in a per­son­al best 21.91 sec­onds

The fourth and fifth-placed fin­ish­ers in semi­fi­nal one, Sin­ga­pore’s Jonathan Eu Jin Tan (22.57) and Aus­tralian Fly­nn Southam (22.60) qual­i­fied as re­serves for the fi­nal while the oth­er fin­ish­ers in the swim were South African Clay­ton Jim­mie (22.62), Cana­da’s Stephen Calkins (22.66), and Welsh­man Dan Jones (22.76).

The qual­i­fiers to the fi­nal from semi­fi­nal two were Eng­land’s Ben­jamin Proud who won in 21.63 fol­lowed by Cana­da’s Joshua Ed­wards and Eng­land’s Lewis Ed­wards Bur­ras, who both touched in 21.92, Ba­hami­an Lamar Tay­lor (22.45), and Aus­tralian Grayson Bell, in 22.55.

The trio of Sin­ga­pore’s Mikkel Lee (22.77), New Zealand’s Cameron Gray (22.77), and Eng­land’s Adam Bar­rett (22.86) were the oth­er swim­mers in semi­fi­nal two.

In yes­ter­day’s morn­ing heats, Carter was a sec­ond-placed fin­ish­er in heat nine with the fourth fastest over­all of 22.48 to fin­ish be­hind Bur­ras (22.09) as they both qual­i­fied for the semi­fi­nals along with Bell (22.64), Jones (22.65) and Southam, who end­ed in the fifth spot in 22.79.

Isle of Man’s Joel Wat­ter­son touched the wall in 23.20 for the sixth spot, just ahead of An­tigua & Bar­bu­da’s Ste­fano Mitchell (23.29) while Ghana’s Abeku Jack­son was eighth in 23.62.

The top six fin­ish­ers from heat eight in Nowakows­ki (22.42), Cana­da’s Ed­wards (22.49), Eu Jin Tan (22.53), Jim­mie (22.98), Gray (23.00) and Calkins (23.01) all qual­i­fied to the semi­fi­nals along the quin­tet of heat sev­en fin­ish­ers in Proud (22.44), Tay­lor (22.59), Wei Teong (22.62), Lee (22.69), and Bar­rett (22.89).

Last Sat­ur­day, Carter had to set­tle for the fourth spot in the men’s 50m but­ter­fly fi­nal, fin­ish­ing just off the medal podi­um by 0.01 hun­dredths of a sec­ond with a 23.28 sec­onds tim­ing.

His time was well off the 22.85 he swam for a sim­i­lar fourth place fin­ish at the FI­NA Worlds in Hun­gary, a time which stands as his per­son­al best opt­ed out of the semi­fi­nals, with his spot go­ing to Jer­sey Har­ry Sha­la­m­on (25.93), who was sev­enth in the same heat four, while Cyprus’ So­fok­lis Mougis touched in 26.40 for the eighth spot.

And on Sun­day, Carter who won a sil­ver medal in 2018 in the 50m but­ter­fly at the Gold Coast Aus­tralian edi­tion of the games was fifth in heat four of six in the men’s 50m back­stroke event 25.81 sec­onds from lane sev­en for the 15th fastest time, how­ev­er, opt­ed out of the semi­fi­nals, with his spot go­ing to Jer­sey Har­ry Sha­la­m­on (25.93), who was sev­enth in the same heat four.

T&T’s oth­er com­peti­tor in the pool yes­ter­day was USA-based Gra­hoom Cha­toor who es­tab­lished a new per­son­al and Caribbean best in the men’s 1,500m freestyle heat two of 16 min­utes, 10.96 sec­onds, for the ninth best time over­all, to just miss out on the fi­nal by one spot, but still, the high­est ever fin­ish by a Caribbean ath­lete in the event.

The time by Cha­toor bet­tered his pre­vi­ous top time of 16:13,84 set at the 2019 Pan Amer­i­can Games as well as bet­ter­ing the pre­vi­ous Caribbean best of 16:14.39 by Cay­man Is­lands’ Ge­of­frey But­ler at the 2014 Com­mon­wealth Games in Glas­gow, Scot­land.

<De­fend­ing women’s sprint champ Ahye ad­vances to semis>

Reign­ing women’s 100m cham­pi­on, Michelle-Lee Ahye stormed to vic­to­ry in heat five in 11.14 sec­onds the sixth fastest time over­all in the heats, fol­lowed by Ba­hami­an Ty­nia Gaither (11.19), and Joy Chi­nenye Udo Gabriel (11.43), a sea­son-best while Khal­i­fa St Fort was fourth in heat three from lane three in 11.49 and failed to ad­vance as the 23rd fastest, just one spot shy of Wales’ Han­nah Brier (11.48).

In her heat, St Fort fin­ished be­hind the three qual­i­fiers from her heat, Eng­land’s Daryll Nei­ta (11.02), Aus­tralian Bree Mas­ters (11.41) and An­tiguan Joel­la Lloyd (11.42) while in heat sev­en, Leah Bertrand was a non-starter.

The semi­fi­nals are sched­uled for Wednes­day from 2.35 pm, 2.43 pm, and 2.51 pm from which the top two fin­ish­ers and the two fastest losers over­all will qual­i­fy for the fi­nal at 4.45 pm

In the men’s 100m, Jerod El­cock breezed to vic­to­ry in heat ten of the 100m in 10.26 sec­onds and was joined in the semi­fi­nals by Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (10.28), St Lu­cian Stephen Charles (10.29), and Ghana’s Sean Safo-Antwi (10.33), the lat­ter two, as fastest losers.

Kion Ben­jamin was sec­ond in the men’s 100m heat six in 10.34 sec­onds to fin­ish be­hind Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon (10.06) while Niger­ian God­son Oke Oghene­brume qual­i­fied in third in 10.38, as one of the sev­en fastest losers.

In heat eight, Er­ic Har­ri­son Jr qual­i­fied in the third spot at 10.37, al­so the fastest los­er time, be­hind Ja­maican Con­roy Jones who won in 10.28, with Scot­land’s Adam Thomas, sec­ond in 10.30.

In to­day’s semi­fi­nals, Har­ri­son will be in heat one from 2.10 pm and will line up against Oghene­brume, An­tigua & Bar­bu­da’s Ca­jhae Greene, South African Akani Sim­bine, Eng­land’s Ojie Edobu­run, Jones, Aus­tralian Ro­hand Brown­ing, Archibald and British Vir­gin Is­lands’ Rikkoi Brath­waite.

In heat two of three from 2.18 pm, El­cock starts in lane one against St Kitts/Nevis’ Nadale Buntin, Safo-Antwi, Aus­tralian Jake Do­ran, Kenya’s Fer­di­nand Omanyala, Cameroon’s Em­manuel Es­eme, Thomas. Nige­ria’s Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe and Ja­maican Ke­mar Bai­ley-Cole.

And in the third and fi­nal semi­fi­nal heat from 2.26 pm, Ben­jamin runs out of lane nine against Wales’ Je­re­mi­ah Azu, Namib­ia’s Gilbert Hain­u­ca, St Lu­cian Stephan Charles, Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta, Niger­ian Ray­mond Ekev­wo, Ghana’s Ben­jamin Aza­mati, Abeykoon, and Eng­land’s Netha­neel Mitchell-Blake.

Na­tion­al cham­pi­on, Andweuelle Wright se­cured a spot in the men’s Long Jump fi­nal which takes place to­mor­row from 2.42 pm as one of 12 best per­form­ers with a leap of 7.58 me­tres on his first at­tempt, for the eighth spot in the Qual­i­fy­ing Round Group A of ten com­peti­tors and the 12th and fi­nal qual­i­fi­er over­all ahead of coun­try­man Kelsey Daniel.

Daniel com­pet­ed in the men’s Long Jump Qual­i­fy­ing Round Group B and just missed out on qual­i­fi­ca­tion to the fi­nal when he end­ed in the fifth spot with a best leap of 7.49 me­tres, a sea­son-best on his sec­ond of three at­tempts, the oth­er two be­ing faults.

The top qual­i­fi­er and lone ath­lete to go above 8.00 me­tres was In­dia’s Sree­shankar Sree­shankar with 8.05 fol­lowed by Ba­hami­an Lequan Nairn (7.90), South African Jo­van Van Vu­uren (7.87), Ja­maican Shawn-D Thomp­son (7.85), Aus­tralian Hen­ry Frayne (7.85), Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (7.83), Aussie Christo­pher Mitrevs­ki (7.76), In­dia’s Muhammed Anees Yahiya (7.68), Do­mini­ca’s Trista James (7.65), Turks & Caicos Ifeanyichuk­wu Otuonye (7.65) and Botswana’s Thape­lo Mon­ai­wa (7.65).

Ca­lyp­so Girls, beach vol­ley­ballers, ju­dokas beat­en

At the NEC Are­na, New Zealand hand­ed T&T ‘Ca­lyp­so Girls’ a third straight one-sided de­feat, 24-80 as they dropped to a 0-3 record in Pool B play ahead of their re­main­ing match­es against Malawi (1-2) to­day from 3 pm, and North­ern Ire­land (0-3) a day lat­er from 2 pm to end pool play.

The Ki­wis who joined Eng­land at the top of the six-team round-robin group with per­fect 4-0 records with the win, and a max­i­mum of eight points each held size­able quar­ter leads of 22-5, 43-11 and 59-18 led by goal shoot, Grace Nweke’s 37 goals from 39 at­tempts.

Sub­sti­tute goal shoot Te Paea Sel­by-Rick­it added 19 from 22 at­tempts and goal-at­tack Ma­ia Wil­son, a per­fect 16 from 16 while goal at­tack Joelisa Coop­er had a team-high 13 goals from 15 at­tempts for T&T, and goal shoot, Afeisha Noel was the main scor­er for T&T with 11 goals from 12 at­tempts.

In their first two match­es, T&T was beat­en by de­fend­ing cham­pi­ons Eng­land 22-74 on Fri­day, and 28-68 by Ugan­da on Sun­day. The pair of Ugan­da and Malawi have two points each while North­ern Ire­land is al­so yet to win a match.

In women’s beach vol­ley­ball, the lo­cal pair­ing of Phyle­cia Arm­strong and Suraya Chase dropped to a 0-2 record in Pool B af­ter suf­fer­ing a 7-21, 6-21 loss to Aus­tralians Talique Clan­cy and Mari­afe Ar­ta­cho del So­lar.

The lo­cal women who were beat­en by Mano­li­na Kon­stan­ti­nou and Zoi Kon­stan­topoulou of Cyprus, 7-21, 17-21 in their open­er-end round-robin pool play against Sri Lankans Deepi­ka Ban­dara and Chathuri­ka Weer­ans­inghe, on Thurs­day from 4 pm.

The lo­cal Ju­do duo of Je­lanie Boyce and Xavier Jones were both beat­en in their re­spec­tive round-of-16 en­coun­ters.

In the men’s 73kg elim­i­na­tion round-of-16, Boyce was beat­en by North­ern Ire­land’s Joshua Green 11-0 in 34 sec­onds while Jones suf­fered a 10-0 loss in three min­utes, .07 sec­onds.

To­day, Gabriel­la Wood will start her medal quest when she con­tests the women’s 78 kg quar­ter­fi­nal against New Zealand’s Syd­nee An­drews.

The lo­cal ta­ble ten­nis trio of Cather­ine Spicer, Rheann Chung and Der­ron Dou­glas will start their in­di­vid­ual women’s and men’s ta­ble ten­nis cam­paigns.

Spicer will meet Mau­ri­tius Nan­desh­wa­ree Jal­im from 4.30 am in her Group One open­er be­fore meet­ing Wales’ An­na Hursey at 6.15 am while in Group Eight, five-time Caribbean women’s Sin­gles cham­pi­on, France-based Rheann Chung faces Eng­land’s Char­lotte Bard­s­ley from 4.30 am and Cyprus’ Fotei­ni Meletie at 6.15 am while To­ba­go-born Dou­glas plays Bangladeshi Mo­hutasin Ahmed Rid­dy from 2.10 pm, Guyana’s Christo­pher Franklin at 3.55 pm, and Pak­istani Fa­had Khawa­ja at 5.15 pm.

So far, T&T has won three medals at the games, all by cy­clist Nicholas Paul, a gold, sil­ver and bronze, to equal the medal haul of four years ago which was (two gold, one sil­ver) with sprint­ers, Ahye and Jereem Richards the gold medal win­ners and Carter, adding a sil­ver.

Paul, a for­mer Na­pari­ma Col­lege stu­dent has so far won all three medals for T&T, a gold in the keirin, sil­ver in the match sprint and bronze in the kilo­me­tre Time Tri­al and joined fel­low cy­clist Roger Gib­bon, Mike Agos­ti­ni (ath­let­ics), Michelle-Lee Ahye (Ath­let­ics), Kent Bernard (ath­let­ics), Ato Boldon (ath­let­ics), Hugo Git­tens (weightlift­ing), Wen­dell Mot­t­ley (ath­let­ics), Jereem Richards (ath­let­ics), Ed­win Roberts (ath­let­ics) and Rod­ney Wilkes (weightlift­ing) as gold medal win­ners for T&T at any Com­mon­wealth Games.

