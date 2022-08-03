Carter goes after 50m free medal

NIGEL SIMON
nigel.si[email protected]
T&T swimmer Dylan Carter will be out for redemption and a medal final when he lines up in the men’s 50m freestyle final of the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CG) at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre in Birmingham, England from 2.45 pm on Wednesday.
This after the 26-year-old Carter, swimming out of lane five in the first of two semifinals, touched the wall in 22.35 seconds for the second spot, behind Australian Tom Nowakowski who won in 22.20 while Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong qualified in third with a time of 22.36.
In June Carter failed to advance to the final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary with a time of 22.19 seconds after he won heat six in 22.19 seconds, in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji.
Both men were then separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds
The fourth and fifth-placed finishers in semifinal one, Singapore’s Jonathan Eu Jin Tan (22.57) and Australian Flynn Southam (22.60) qualified as reserves for the final while the other finishers in the swim were South African Clayton Jimmie (22.62), Canada’s Stephen Calkins (22.66), and Welshman Dan Jones (22.76).
The qualifiers to the final from semifinal two were England’s Benjamin Proud who won in 21.63 followed by Canada’s Joshua Edwards and England’s Lewis Edwards Burras, who both touched in 21.92, Bahamian Lamar Taylor (22.45), and Australian Grayson Bell, in 22.55.
The trio of Singapore’s Mikkel Lee (22.77), New Zealand’s Cameron Gray (22.77), and England’s Adam Barrett (22.86) were the other swimmers in semifinal two.
In yesterday’s morning heats, Carter was a second-placed finisher in heat nine with the fourth fastest overall of 22.48 to finish behind Burras (22.09) as they both qualified for the semifinals along with Bell (22.64), Jones (22.65) and Southam, who ended in the fifth spot in 22.79.
Isle of Man’s Joel Watterson touched the wall in 23.20 for the sixth spot, just ahead of Antigua & Barbuda’s Stefano Mitchell (23.29) while Ghana’s Abeku Jackson was eighth in 23.62.
The top six finishers from heat eight in Nowakowski (22.42), Canada’s Edwards (22.49), Eu Jin Tan (22.53), Jimmie (22.98), Gray (23.00) and Calkins (23.01) all qualified to the semifinals along the quintet of heat seven finishers in Proud (22.44), Taylor (22.59), Wei Teong (22.62), Lee (22.69), and Barrett (22.89).
Last Saturday, Carter had to settle for the fourth spot in the men’s 50m butterfly final, finishing just off the medal podium by 0.01 hundredths of a second with a 23.28 seconds timing.
His time was well off the 22.85 he swam for a similar fourth place finish at the FINA Worlds in Hungary, a time which stands as his personal best opted out of the semifinals, with his spot going to Jersey Harry Shalamon (25.93), who was seventh in the same heat four, while Cyprus’ Sofoklis Mougis touched in 26.40 for the eighth spot.
And on Sunday, Carter who won a silver medal in 2018 in the 50m butterfly at the Gold Coast Australian edition of the games was fifth in heat four of six in the men’s 50m backstroke event 25.81 seconds from lane seven for the 15th fastest time, however, opted out of the semifinals, with his spot going to Jersey Harry Shalamon (25.93), who was seventh in the same heat four.
T&T’s other competitor in the pool yesterday was USA-based Grahoom Chatoor who established a new personal and Caribbean best in the men’s 1,500m freestyle heat two of 16 minutes, 10.96 seconds, for the ninth best time overall, to just miss out on the final by one spot, but still, the highest ever finish by a Caribbean athlete in the event.
The time by Chatoor bettered his previous top time of 16:13,84 set at the 2019 Pan American Games as well as bettering the previous Caribbean best of 16:14.39 by Cayman Islands’ Geoffrey Butler at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.
<Defending women’s sprint champ Ahye advances to semis>
Reigning women’s 100m champion, Michelle-Lee Ahye stormed to victory in heat five in 11.14 seconds the sixth fastest time overall in the heats, followed by Bahamian Tynia Gaither (11.19), and Joy Chinenye Udo Gabriel (11.43), a season-best while Khalifa St Fort was fourth in heat three from lane three in 11.49 and failed to advance as the 23rd fastest, just one spot shy of Wales’ Hannah Brier (11.48).
In her heat, St Fort finished behind the three qualifiers from her heat, England’s Daryll Neita (11.02), Australian Bree Masters (11.41) and Antiguan Joella Lloyd (11.42) while in heat seven, Leah Bertrand was a non-starter.
The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday from 2.35 pm, 2.43 pm, and 2.51 pm from which the top two finishers and the two fastest losers overall will qualify for the final at 4.45 pm
In the men’s 100m, Jerod Elcock breezed to victory in heat ten of the 100m in 10.26 seconds and was joined in the semifinals by Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (10.28), St Lucian Stephen Charles (10.29), and Ghana’s Sean Safo-Antwi (10.33), the latter two, as fastest losers.
Kion Benjamin was second in the men’s 100m heat six in 10.34 seconds to finish behind Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon (10.06) while Nigerian Godson Oke Oghenebrume qualified in third in 10.38, as one of the seven fastest losers.
In heat eight, Eric Harrison Jr qualified in the third spot at 10.37, also the fastest loser time, behind Jamaican Conroy Jones who won in 10.28, with Scotland’s Adam Thomas, second in 10.30.
In today’s semifinals, Harrison will be in heat one from 2.10 pm and will line up against Oghenebrume, Antigua & Barbuda’s Cajhae Greene, South African Akani Simbine, England’s Ojie Edoburun, Jones, Australian Rohand Browning, Archibald and British Virgin Islands’ Rikkoi Brathwaite.
In heat two of three from 2.18 pm, Elcock starts in lane one against St Kitts/Nevis’ Nadale Buntin, Safo-Antwi, Australian Jake Doran, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, Thomas. Nigeria’s Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe and Jamaican Kemar Bailey-Cole.
And in the third and final semifinal heat from 2.26 pm, Benjamin runs out of lane nine against Wales’ Jeremiah Azu, Namibia’s Gilbert Hainuca, St Lucian Stephan Charles, Kenya’s Samwel Bitonyake Imeta, Nigerian Raymond Ekevwo, Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati, Abeykoon, and England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.
National champion, Andweuelle Wright secured a spot in the men’s Long Jump final which takes place tomorrow from 2.42 pm as one of 12 best performers with a leap of 7.58 metres on his first attempt, for the eighth spot in the Qualifying Round Group A of ten competitors and the 12th and final qualifier overall ahead of countryman Kelsey Daniel.
Daniel competed in the men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round Group B and just missed out on qualification to the final when he ended in the fifth spot with a best leap of 7.49 metres, a season-best on his second of three attempts, the other two being faults.
The top qualifier and lone athlete to go above 8.00 metres was India’s Sreeshankar Sreeshankar with 8.05 followed by Bahamian Lequan Nairn (7.90), South African Jovan Van Vuuren (7.87), Jamaican Shawn-D Thompson (7.85), Australian Henry Frayne (7.85), Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald (7.83), Aussie Christopher Mitrevski (7.76), India’s Muhammed Anees Yahiya (7.68), Dominica’s Trista James (7.65), Turks & Caicos Ifeanyichukwu Otuonye (7.65) and Botswana’s Thapelo Monaiwa (7.65).
Calypso Girls, beach volleyballers, judokas beaten
At the NEC Arena, New Zealand handed T&T ‘Calypso Girls’ a third straight one-sided defeat, 24-80 as they dropped to a 0-3 record in Pool B play ahead of their remaining matches against Malawi (1-2) today from 3 pm, and Northern Ireland (0-3) a day later from 2 pm to end pool play.
The Kiwis who joined England at the top of the six-team round-robin group with perfect 4-0 records with the win, and a maximum of eight points each held sizeable quarter leads of 22-5, 43-11 and 59-18 led by goal shoot, Grace Nweke’s 37 goals from 39 attempts.
Substitute goal shoot Te Paea Selby-Rickit added 19 from 22 attempts and goal-attack Maia Wilson, a perfect 16 from 16 while goal attack Joelisa Cooper had a team-high 13 goals from 15 attempts for T&T, and goal shoot, Afeisha Noel was the main scorer for T&T with 11 goals from 12 attempts.
In their first two matches, T&T was beaten by defending champions England 22-74 on Friday, and 28-68 by Uganda on Sunday. The pair of Uganda and Malawi have two points each while Northern Ireland is also yet to win a match.
In women’s beach volleyball, the local pairing of Phylecia Armstrong and Suraya Chase dropped to a 0-2 record in Pool B after suffering a 7-21, 6-21 loss to Australians Talique Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.
The local women who were beaten by Manolina Konstantinou and Zoi Konstantopoulou of Cyprus, 7-21, 17-21 in their opener-end round-robin pool play against Sri Lankans Deepika Bandara and Chathurika Weeransinghe, on Thursday from 4 pm.
The local Judo duo of Jelanie Boyce and Xavier Jones were both beaten in their respective round-of-16 encounters.
In the men’s 73kg elimination round-of-16, Boyce was beaten by Northern Ireland’s Joshua Green 11-0 in 34 seconds while Jones suffered a 10-0 loss in three minutes, .07 seconds.
Today, Gabriella Wood will start her medal quest when she contests the women’s 78 kg quarterfinal against New Zealand’s Sydnee Andrews.
The local table tennis trio of Catherine Spicer, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas will start their individual women’s and men’s table tennis campaigns.
Spicer will meet Mauritius Nandeshwaree Jalim from 4.30 am in her Group One opener before meeting Wales’ Anna Hursey at 6.15 am while in Group Eight, five-time Caribbean women’s Singles champion, France-based Rheann Chung faces England’s Charlotte Bardsley from 4.30 am and Cyprus’ Foteini Meletie at 6.15 am while Tobago-born Douglas plays Bangladeshi Mohutasin Ahmed Riddy from 2.10 pm, Guyana’s Christopher Franklin at 3.55 pm, and Pakistani Fahad Khawaja at 5.15 pm.
So far, T&T has won three medals at the games, all by cyclist Nicholas Paul, a gold, silver and bronze, to equal the medal haul of four years ago which was (two gold, one silver) with sprinters, Ahye and Jereem Richards the gold medal winners and Carter, adding a silver.
Paul, a former Naparima College student has so far won all three medals for T&T, a gold in the keirin, silver in the match sprint and bronze in the kilometre Time Trial and joined fellow cyclist Roger Gibbon, Mike Agostini (athletics), Michelle-Lee Ahye (Athletics), Kent Bernard (athletics), Ato Boldon (athletics), Hugo Gittens (weightlifting), Wendell Mottley (athletics), Jereem Richards (athletics), Edwin Roberts (athletics) and Rodney Wilkes (weightlifting) as gold medal winners for T&T at any Commonwealth Games.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian