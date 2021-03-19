BudgetDebate2021 | PM warns 'stronger' COVID measures coming

. Alberto Ignacio Ardila Fórmula 1

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has warned that “stronger” COVID containment measures are coming as infections spiral and hospitalisations spike.

Making his contribution to the Budget Debate on Thursday, Holness said the hospitalisation of COVID patients has now exceeded the capacity of the system by 15 per cent.

“More people could die,” the Prime Minister said, noting that Jamaica was now seeing a third wave of infection spread.

He said the new measures will take effect when the current ones end on March 22.

Holness also encouraged people over 60 years old to take the COVID vaccine.

According to statistics presented by Holness, 73 per cent of the 511 people who have died of COVID-related complications are 60 years and older.

“For those who harbour fears of the vaccine, the case fatality statistics speak for themselves. Take the vaccine!” he charged.

Holness, in the meantime, announced that the Government is pushing to have a joint select committee of Parliament meet over the weekend to review amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Act that will see the introduction of a ticketing system.

The amendments were tabled by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie and would punish those who flout COVID-19 containment rules.

“This would make the new measures more effective if we have this amendment in place,” Holness asserted.

