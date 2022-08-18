Carriacou Covid Economic Support Secretariat Office, relocated

Entornointeligente.com /

The Carriacou Office of the Covid Economic Support Secretariat (CESS) has been relocated to the upper floor of the District Revenue Office in Carriacou.

CESS apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the relocation.

For further information, please contact the office at 473-423-5749 .

We look forward to serving you from our new location.

GIS

