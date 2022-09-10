Carreras MD Raoul Glynn resigns

Entornointeligente.com /

Carreras managing director Raoul Glynn will resign effective this month after steering the company through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glynn’s resignation will become effective September 30, said Carreras chairman Patrick Smith at the annual general meeting at the AC Mariott Hotel in St Andrew on Friday.

The Central American, Franklin Murilo, who is currently based in Spain at British American Tobacco (BAT), will assume the role at BAT subsidiary Carreras.

Glynn told the Financial Gleaner that although he leaves the executive role he will remain on the board of Carreras.

Glynn, who is Trinidadian, will assume an elevated role in the BAT group.

