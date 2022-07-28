CARPHA not expecting rapid spread of Monkeypox in Caribbean

Nine cases of Monkeypox have so far been recorded in the Caribbean.
However, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is not predicting any rapid spread of the disease in the region.
This was the word from Executive Director of the agency, Dr Joy St John, during a virtual media briefing on wednesday.
The Caribbean countries that have recorded cases are Bahamas, one; Barbados, one; Bermuda, one; Dominican Republic, three; Jamaica, two and Martinique, one.
Monkeypox was recently declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
However, St John expressed the view that not only had the Caribbean learned from the COVID-19 experience, but it is also taking notice of what is happening globally relating to Monkeypox to fashion a proper response.
«The Caribbean has paid good attention to the Monkeypox and how Monkeypox has evolved and I think our people, unless it is the height of a particular festival season and they are not thinking clearly anyhow, I think our people are going to be pragmatic and careful, so I hope I am not disappointed by the Caribbean people but I don’t think it is going to spread very far,» she said.
Globally, there have been 18,861 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in 70 countries and five deaths.
It is transmitted through face-to-face contact, skin to skin, mouth-to-mouth, or mouth to the skin, mother to child during pregnancy and after birth or contact with objects that have been in contact with infected people.
In its media release on Saturday, the WHO also identified one particular group that may be more at risk of contracting the disease.
It said, «The majority of reported cases of Monkeypox currently are in males, and most of these cases occur among males who identified themselves as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), in urban areas, and are clustered in social and sexual networks.»
But St John said while this may be so, there is no room for discrimination.
«Not everyone who gets Monkeypox is from a community, sometimes it is children because of the circumstances in their particular neighbourhood or village, but we don’t need to have a negative outlook on this, we need to treat this as a communicable disease that has to be dealt with,» St John added.
St John said CARPHA will continue to educate the vulnerable at-risk group and the general public on how to prevent contracting and spreading Monkeypox.
No case of Monkeypox has been recorded in Trinidad and Tobago thus far.
CARPHA is also concerned about Polio, given its recent recording in the United States.
«Of the things going around right now I am scared about that case that has been discovered in the US (United States) because it wouldn’t take much…people say if the US sneezes the Caribbean gets a cold,» she said.
She said it wouldn’t take much for someone to travel into this country and interact with people locally with children and they contract Polio.
She said this is why vaccination is important. However, she stressed that vaccine hesitancy is still a major problem.
«Vaccine hesitancy is doing the worst,» she said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian