CARPHA not expecting rapid spread of Monkeypox in Caribbean

Nine cas­es of Mon­key­pox have so far been record­ed in the Caribbean.

How­ev­er, the Caribbean Pub­lic Health Agency (CARPHA) is not pre­dict­ing any rapid spread of the dis­ease in the re­gion.

This was the word from Ex­ec­u­tive Di­rec­tor of the agency, Dr Joy St John, dur­ing a vir­tu­al me­dia brief­ing on wednes­day.

The Caribbean coun­tries that have record­ed cas­es are Ba­hamas, one; Bar­ba­dos, one; Bermu­da, one; Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic, three; Ja­maica, two and Mar­tinique, one.

Mon­key­pox was re­cent­ly de­clared a Pub­lic Health Emer­gency of In­ter­na­tion­al Con­cern by the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WHO).

How­ev­er, St John ex­pressed the view that not on­ly had the Caribbean learned from the COVID-19 ex­pe­ri­ence, but it is al­so tak­ing no­tice of what is hap­pen­ing glob­al­ly re­lat­ing to Mon­key­pox to fash­ion a prop­er re­sponse.

«The Caribbean has paid good at­ten­tion to the Mon­key­pox and how Mon­key­pox has evolved and I think our peo­ple, un­less it is the height of a par­tic­u­lar fes­ti­val sea­son and they are not think­ing clear­ly any­how, I think our peo­ple are go­ing to be prag­mat­ic and care­ful, so I hope I am not dis­ap­point­ed by the Caribbean peo­ple but I don’t think it is go­ing to spread very far,» she said.

Glob­al­ly, there have been 18,861 con­firmed cas­es of Mon­key­pox in 70 coun­tries and five deaths.

It is trans­mit­ted through face-to-face con­tact, skin to skin, mouth-to-mouth, or mouth to the skin, moth­er to child dur­ing preg­nan­cy and af­ter birth or con­tact with ob­jects that have been in con­tact with in­fect­ed peo­ple.

In its me­dia re­lease on Sat­ur­day, the WHO al­so iden­ti­fied one par­tic­u­lar group that may be more at risk of con­tract­ing the dis­ease.

It said, «The ma­jor­i­ty of re­port­ed cas­es of Mon­key­pox cur­rent­ly are in males, and most of these cas­es oc­cur among males who iden­ti­fied them­selves as gay, bi­sex­u­al and oth­er men who have sex with men (MSM), in ur­ban ar­eas, and are clus­tered in so­cial and sex­u­al net­works.»

But St John said while this may be so, there is no room for dis­crim­i­na­tion.

«Not every­one who gets Mon­key­pox is from a com­mu­ni­ty, some­times it is chil­dren be­cause of the cir­cum­stances in their par­tic­u­lar neigh­bour­hood or vil­lage, but we don’t need to have a neg­a­tive out­look on this, we need to treat this as a com­mu­ni­ca­ble dis­ease that has to be dealt with,» St John added.

St John said CARPHA will con­tin­ue to ed­u­cate the vul­ner­a­ble at-risk group and the gen­er­al pub­lic on how to pre­vent con­tract­ing and spread­ing Mon­key­pox.

No case of Mon­key­pox has been record­ed in Trinidad and To­ba­go thus far.

CARPHA is al­so con­cerned about Po­lio, giv­en its re­cent record­ing in the Unit­ed States.

«Of the things go­ing around right now I am scared about that case that has been dis­cov­ered in the US (Unit­ed States) be­cause it wouldn’t take much…peo­ple say if the US sneezes the Caribbean gets a cold,» she said.

She said it wouldn’t take much for some­one to trav­el in­to this coun­try and in­ter­act with peo­ple lo­cal­ly with chil­dren and they con­tract Po­lio.

She said this is why vac­ci­na­tion is im­por­tant. How­ev­er, she stressed that vac­cine hes­i­tan­cy is still a ma­jor prob­lem.

«Vac­cine hes­i­tan­cy is do­ing the worst,» she said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

