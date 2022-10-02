Carolyn Cooper | From Missis Queen to dancehall and reggae royalty

Entornointeligente.com /

Missis Queen is dead and buried. But questions linger about her legacy. Why did she hang on to the throne for so long? She really could have given up after 50 years. But she didn’t. She held on to power with all her might. Why did she have to wait for death to dethrone her? Why did Missis Queen keep Prince Charles in a state of indefinite suspension?

There are so many jokes about King Charles’ rather late ascent to the throne. An article on the Mandatory website put it this way: «So now, in the winter of his life, King Charles III has just landed his first job. That should make anyone out there struggling with their career feel better. You still have time to figure things out!»

It’s not only King Charles who has stepped up in life. Queen Consort Camilla has assumed a new title. There’s a wicked meme that says, «To all the side chicks: Just. Keep. Believing.» The word consort has a double meaning. The noun refers to the wife of a reigning monarch. But the verb has a less respectable overtone, as in this definition from Oxford Languages , «habitually associate with (someone), typically with the disapproval of others». Wives rarely approve of side chicks.

PROTECTED FROM ABUSE So why didn’t Missis Queen step aside before death toppled her? She was probably familiar with Shakespeare’s play King Lear . In old age, Lear decided to divide his kingdom between his three daughters, based on how much they said they loved him. His first act of folly! Love cannot be quantified. The first and second daughters declared undying love for him. The third was unable to put into words how much she loved her father. He promptly banished her and gave his kingdom to the other two.

Lear had planned to spend the rest of his life residing alternately with his two seemingly loving daughters. But he wanted to retain his boisterous posse of servants. More folly! Lear’s daughters refused to put up with him and them. To cut a very long story short, they all come to a tragic end. Dead, dead, dead! One of the morals of the story appears to be that you cannot give up power and still expect to exercise it.

