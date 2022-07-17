Caro Quintero: The Mexican Drug Lord that made millions by perfecting seedless marihuana

Entornointeligente.com /

R afael Caro Quintero is on everyone’s mind following his arrest by Mexican authorities on Friday, July 15, 2022.

And although Caro Quintero’ s name is remembered for the alleged kidnapping and murder of DEA detective Enrique «Kiki» Camarena in 1985, Caro Quintero’s name is also mentioned because he completely changed the properties of marijuana.

This product brought millions of dollars to his criminal organization, the Guadalajara Cartel, which he commanded together with Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo.

Caro Quintero’s perfected marijuana During his early days as a criminal in his hometown of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, in northeastern Mexico, Caro Quintero modified marijuana by separating the male from the female plant, which gave the seedless marihuana, or how is commonly referred to as «sensi» meaning «Sin Semilla» or seedless marihuana, which enriches and enhances the potency effects of the herb.

