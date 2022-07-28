Carnival, Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica 60 enabling growth

Entornointeligente.com /

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says since the start of the summer, Jamaica’s entertainment sector has been bolstering the tourism industry and that record-breaking arrivals are expected.

«This month of July, we are going to break our record of tourist arrivals to the island. Last month [June] we did better than June 2019 and July has been angling in that direction and even greater than July 2019,» the tourism minister told The Gleaner .

Bartlett added, «With the combination of carnival, Reggae Sumfest and Jamaica 60, July is definitely going to be a 300,000 month. It is a wonderful feeling to see entertainment tourism back.»

The numbers of tourist arrivals in July 2019 was recorded at 270,462. It dropped tremendously in 2020 as Jamaica’s borders were closed for the months of April and May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in June. The arrivals in July 2020 were 41,491 and for July 2021 the arrivals were recorded at 183,676. Having attended Reggae Sumfest over the weekend, Bartlett saw that «both visitors and locals alike are re-embracing the Jamaican reggae genre and from my observation of the audience, to come to the Mecca – the home of reggae – is a tradition the world needs to be exposed to and that we must use to make more persons come to our shores.»

He shared that achieving record-breaking arrivals shows that the entertainment sector is enabling growth. Bartlett offered that Reggae Sumfest «needs now to have an infrastructure that will enable not only growth but expansion».

