Carnival is we ting

by Keith Ventour

Hail hula Jab Jab! A chilling frightening chant as grotesque figures parade in rhythmic sequence.

Skins black as midnight, lips red as blood, long clattering fingers, posies with horns, chains around their waists pulling coffins, and snakes or serpents hanging from their necks, or the crappo in hand playing catch from one jab to the next. As children, this was our J’ouvert Morning experience. We hid under the bed at home, or under our mother’s frock, sometimes peeping through the curtains as these harrowing jumbie-like creatures stomped their way down our village road on carnival Monday morning.

I will not attempt to tell the history and origin of Carnival but I will simply say that Carnival has been part of our culture for decades, and will continue to be so in the coming ones. I will also say that what we know as the authentic Grenada Carnival is under threat.

I think it is important to acknowledge that change is constant and the evolutionary process of life constantly changes the way we live and how we do things. But for me, I cannot understand and considers it ludicrous that the Spicemas Corporation (SMC) removed the Dimanche Gras Sunday night show and replaced it with the activity of a private promoter. Carnival Sunday night is the high point of the season where our calypsonians bring out their art and ingenuity and the hardworking mas band leaders first showcase their creativity, as kings and queens of the bands give a prelude to the spectacle on the streets on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The rescheduling of the calypso competition from Sunday to Thursday night diminishes this art form to third-class rating. The established custom of spectators and revellers alike, is to move straight from Dimanche Gras into J’ouvert on Monday morning. What SMC has done is unacceptable!! It sends a painful signal to the calypso and mas band associations that their hard and tedious work is not recognised and these creative people are pushed into the background making way for the more profit-driven promoters. Imagine that on this carnival Sunday there was no national carnival activity!!! Only an «All White» activity staged by a private promoter at the national stadium.

Are we sacrificing our major cultural asset for the whims and fancies of a few individual promoters? Is the SMC putting money ahead of a conscious effort to improve and enhance the quality of our carnival product?

It is my understanding that the Grenada Mas Band Association (GMBA) and the Spicemas Corporation have not had a harmonious relationship for some time. For this year, 2022 carnival, the agreed subventions were not paid on time and in full. At the same time, non-GMBA registered bands were given 100% duty-free concession to bring in not only ready-made ‘foreign’ constumes to compete with our local indigenous mas portrayals but on everything they imported for carnival including trailers, carriers etc. The imported costumes were sold at even higher prices than locally made ones and it is not the first time that there were reports that persons did not receive pieces of their costumes. Are these mas band leaders/promoters for real? Are the monies they are making, staying in Grenada? There were about 13 costumed bands which paraded on the streets. Out of this, 5 bands were registered members of the GMBA. The others were not and do not normally partake in competition. On Monday, masqueraders were asked to do a dress-down type display, referred to as ‘Monday wear’. A Trini copycat innovation? What we saw were other bands some, with masqueraders who for many displayed despicable behaviours on our streets. There was no competition for mas band players, no kings and queens of the band competition and no pageant where they could put on a display on Monday. On Tuesday, bands arrived at 10 am to begin their parade on the street but had to wait until 2 pm to start. This undoubtedly reduced the daylight time that masqueraders had with which to display their costumes. Not all bands were able to reach the main display areas of Kirani James Boulevard and the Carenage in a timely manner.

Again the question must be asked, Is our carnival product being deformed to become a poor replica of the Trini carnival? The Government of Grenada and by extension the SMC, have a responsibility to do all in their power to ensure the authenticity and originality of our Carnival product.

It is clear that the Carnival celebration has evolved and continues to do so. Soca Monarch has been trending for the better part of 2 decades as the biggest carnival event and is a critical money earner for the SMC. In my humble opinion, it may be better to switch the days for the Soca and Kaiso Monarch. This will give all the traditional associations in carnival the weekend to unveil their craft and art. J’ouvert will get the perfect start. The SMC and the Pan association must find a way to bring more paying patrons to Saturday night Panorama.

Monday night mas is another innovation of the last 2 decades. It has unequivocally changed the dynamics of carnival Monday. What it has done is to allow thousands of persons who otherwise would be spectators to actively participate in a carnival band in the splendour of lights engineering. It is cheaper and allows the opportunity to revel in much cooler night temperatures. The downside to this however is:

It distracts and takes away the focus from Carnival Monday, which has been ‘the day’ for traditional costumed masqueraders It shortens the time on the road for these same masqueraders who also participate in Monday night mas Monday night mas impedes corporate Grenada from providing sponsorship to traditional costume bands Big promoter shows are not carnival but a component in enhancing the economic spin-off for the season. The question begs, which are the organisations that make carnival a reality? What is their role/input in ensuring the success of our mega cultural activity? Maybe it is a blessing that we have a new dispensation of young brilliant minds in government who are willing to work and learn from older experienced movers and shakers. Maybe the collaboration between the old and the new will serve in setting our Carnival on a different trajectory which make both cultural and dollar sense. It is a customary ritual that at the end of each season a synopsis and critical reviews are done with the intent of improving our cultural output for the next season. However, this has failed to produce any meaningful results in producing a better Carnival product. We must strive and ensure that for the 2023 season we walk the walk and produce a product that we all will be proud of.

We welcome government subventions, however the SMC has to become more proactive and should not continue to behave as a body that only functions between June and August. They must operate as a business, taking the appropriate lessons from the private promoters and organise fundraising events to assist in the financial viability of the organization. Should Carnival be Contacted out?

It would be remiss of me not to compliment our first ‘Jab Jab’ Prime Minister for his usual participation in carnival. As an ardent mas player, notwithstanding his ascent to the leadership of the country, he has seen it fit to continue to display his love for the culture. This should inspire the younger generation to participate and help grow our somewhat waning culture.

Change is inevitable and we must accept that. But for me and persons my age, the boom boxes on trucks can never replace the melodic tones of the steel band and the metallic rhythms of steel. The chip chip chip on J’ouvert morning to the sweet music of the Panorama champion evoked a feeling of nostalgia. St Paul’s Commancheros, the sweetest pan on the road, Clarkie’s Carenage Angel Harps and the town band formerly New Tones, now New Dimensions, spearheaded by another musical genius, the late David Peck Edwards, used to have St George’s in a musical frenzy from Monday morning until last lap on Tuesday night.

There must be a way to create a balance and to ensure our carnival product remains Grenadian. Our Minister of Culture must spare no effort in bringing together all stake holders in a concerted attempt to make our primary national cultural event bigger and better next year.

Grenada Carnival is «we ting»! Let us build and protect it.

