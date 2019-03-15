 Carmelo Urdaneta PDVSA pdvsa noticias// All the world a stage: Rising U.S. oil clout on show in Houston - EntornoInteligente
15 marzo, 2019
carmelo_urdaneta_pdvsa_pdvsa_noticias_all_the_world_a_stage_rising_u_s_oil_clout_on_show_in_houston.jpg

Carmelo Urdaneta PDVSA pdvsa noticias//
All the world a stage: Rising U.S. oil clout on show in Houston

5 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / HOUSTON (Reuters) – A glance at the attendee list at one of the world’s largest energy industry events in Houston this week left little question about the growing influence of the United States over global oil politics.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

123188