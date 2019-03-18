Francis: Education system skewed

Entornointeligente.com / T&T can­not hire the doc­tors the coun­try spent $mil­lions to train.

This was the con­tention of Dr Lovell Fran­cis, Min­is­ter of State in the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion, dur­ing an ad­dress on Mon­day as YTEPP Ltd and bpTT launched its En­tre­pre­neur­ial De­vel­op­ment Pro­gramme at the Kapok Ho­tel, Port-of-Spain.

Fran­cis said T&T’s skewed ed­u­ca­tion sys­tem fo­cus­es on aca­d­e­mics rather than skill de­vel­op­ment and as a re­sult has cre­at­ed a high num­ber of peo­ple trained in one hemi­sphere of the ed­u­ca­tion process.

He said the whole sys­tem is lop­sided while at the same time da­ta from the var­i­ous gov­ern­ment min­istries show that all growth ar­eas are skilled based

“We have too many gram­mar school peo­ple that we have no space for, and then when you look at the needs of the na­tion, be­cause ed­u­ca­tion should be tied to what the na­tion needs and what it re­al­ly wants to de­vel­op. When you look at the skills train­ing side we hard­ly have any­body,” the min­is­ter said

Fran­cis said in­dus­tries that would have been suc­cess­ful in the past are now slow­ly dy­ing be­cause of a short­age of skilled labour.

He cit­ed the ex­am­ple of the short­age of join­ers in his con­stituen­cy. “They can’t find join­ers to keep the fur­ni­ture in­dus­try go­ing. We have reached the point where in this coun­try we have to im­port skilled labour to pro­duce fur­ni­ture,” he said

Fran­cis said skills train­ing and en­tre­pre­neur­ship are im­por­tant tools for di­ver­si­fy­ing the econ­o­my. He said the talk of di­ver­si­fi­ca­tion has been go­ing on for a long time and noth­ing sub­stan­tial has been done

“Long time ago, half a mil­lion years ago it was sug­ar, then we dis­cov­ered this thing called oil and we kin­da rode that wave. We have come to a point now where we have to get re­al, we have to recon­cep­tu­alise, or we re­al­ly go­ing nowhere, be­cause oil and gas are not a re­new­able re­source,” he said

