Devin Nunes sues Twitter for defamation and negligence

Entornointeligente.com / Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation and negligence.

The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, “Devin Nunesâ Mom” and “Devin Nunesâ Cow.”

Advertisement The suit filed in Virginia accuses Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory.”

Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

Nunesâ suit also accuses Twitter of censoring “viewpoints with which it disagrees” and “shadow-banning conservatives.”

Shadow-banning allows users to post freely — but no one else sees their messages. Twitter has denied doing it, although some political conservatives — including President Trump — remain unconvinced

This is a tweet Devin Nunes included in his complaint. pic.twitter.com/fjwuIaDQhK

— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) March 19, 2019 Devin Nunes' complaint is a more devastating takedown of Devin Nunes than anything anyone has ever tweeted

— a cow belonging to devin nunes (@timothypmurphy) March 18, 2019 I honestly did know that someone had compared Devin Nunes to Scabbers the rat until I read it in the lawsuit and I have to say, it’s a good joke

— Peter Sagal (@petersagal) March 19, 2019

