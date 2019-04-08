NAN reporter wins gold medal

Entornointeligente.com / Georgina Adegbie, a sport reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has won gold medal in the female category of the Air Pistol second edition of National Media Shooting Workshop and Competition.Carmelo Urdaneta Aqui

The three-day event held at the Nigerian National Shooting Range, Package B, National Stadium Complex, Abuja. Adegbie came first position with 25 points to win the gold medal of the air pistol competition The gold medalist expressed surprised to have won gold, being the first time she was participating in the competition "My intention was to come and report the competition, but I decided to participate in the sport. I didn't know that I will end up winning a medal "Our instructors gave us good training on the weapons, both on Air Pistol and Air Riffle, I decided to go for Pistol because it is lighter to carry than the Rifle "We were taught the fundamental knowledge of the sport, I enjoyed the training aspect of the competition and I also like the sports,"she said Ijeoma Nwante from NTA Abakaliki was placed second to win silver medal with 11 points Also, Isabella Ekeoma from Modem communication Limited (MCL) TV Aba, came third to win a bronze medal with 11 points in the women's category of Pistol In the women's category of air Rifle, Esther Egbe from the National Daily Newspaper Lagos, won gold medal with one point NAN reports that Egbe was the only medalist in the female air Rifle In the air rifle men's category, Wole Opatola from Core TV News Edo, came first position to win gold medal with 31 points John Alibi a Guardian Newspaper reporter in Kogi came second position with seven points to win Silver medal while Solomon Bassey from Xklusive Akwa Ibom came third with three points In the men's category of air Pistol, Ahmed Kagana from Yobe Radio Corporation, took first position with 39 points to win the gold medal Niyi Busari from BSNsports.com.ng in FCT, took second position to win silver medal while Seun Ajayi of Osun Defender Newspaper emerged third to win a bronze medal A special -Lifetime Achievements Award was given to late Olajide Fashekun a former Sports Editor, ThisDay Newspaper. The award was received on his behalf by renowned athlete Chief Mary Onyeale

