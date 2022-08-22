Caricom’s new face

Entornointeligente.com /

It wasn’t very long ago that the rel­e­vance of Cari­com was be­ing ques­tioned by many across the re­gion.

The com­mu­ni­ty had tak­en on a starchy form and of­ten ap­peared dull on the edges when it was time to deal with re­al is­sues af­fect­ing Caribbean peo­ple.

The body ap­peared dis­con­nect­ed from the spir­it of those who signed the Treaty of Ch­aguara­mas, be­com­ing more like a gloss­less club of talk­ing heads.

When one re­calls, for ex­am­ple, that Cari­com’s lead­ers had sent a fact-find­ing mis­sion to Grena­da af­ter Hur­ri­cane Ivan in 2004 and couldn’t even land at the air­port be­cause ex­tra-re­gion­al na­tions were busy drop­ping off food and equip­ment, it sig­nalled how far Cari­com was from be­ing tak­en se­ri­ous­ly.

We are still nowhere near our over­all ob­jec­tives as yet but what we see to­day, how­ev­er, brings com­fort and hope; a Cari­com lead­er­ship with re­newed vigour and en­thu­si­asm that has al­ready got its peo­ple start­ing to be­lieve again.

With the old guard of re­gion­al­is­tic lead­ers that formed the unit and pledged to trans­form it in­to a sin­gle mar­ket and econ­o­my long de­part­ed, there has sprung up, late­ly, fresh blood with­in the re­gion.

Bar­ba­dos’ Prime Min­is­ter Mia Mot­t­ley, for ex­am­ple, stood out at the Cop26 Cli­mate Change talks in Glas­gow in No­vem­ber last year with a speech that was hailed as one of the most piv­otal ad­dress­es of the as­sem­bly.

Weeks lat­er she got the world’s at­ten­tion again as she led Bar­ba­dos to Re­pub­li­can sta­tus be­fore be­ing named one of Time Mag­a­zine’s world’s most in­flu­en­tial peo­ple.

The re­gion, cer­tain­ly, could use this at­ten­tion.

Guyana’s Pres­i­dent Dr Mo­hamed Ir­faan Ali is an­oth­er re­gion­al leader who is cap­tur­ing the at­ten­tion of the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty.

Less than a month ago he was in­vit­ed to meet with US Sec­re­tary of State An­tho­ny Blinken in Wash­ing­ton where they not on­ly dis­cussed ways of fur­ther­ing the part­ner­ships be­tween the two coun­tries but mat­ters that can fur­ther Cari­com’s in­ter­ests as well.

Blinken, at that meet­ing, de­scribed Cari­com as «a very im­por­tant and vi­tal in­sti­tu­tion».

That came on the heels of Cari­com be­ing giv­en spe­cial at­ten­tion at the 9th Sum­mit of the Amer­i­c­as in Los An­ge­les when US Pres­i­dent Joe Biden and Vice Pres­i­dent Ka­mala Har­ris met with the re­gion­al lead­ers.

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and Ja­maica’s PM An­drew Hol­ness have al­so been us­ing their in­flu­ences to rep­re­sent Cari­com abroad, seek­ing in var­i­ous ways to bring re­spect back to the re­gion­al group.

But more than just at­tract­ing out­ward re­gard for the com­mu­ni­ty, this new crop of Cari­com lead­ers has been show­ing more de­ter­mi­na­tion to­wards ad­dress­ing the is­sues of the re­gion than we have seen for quite some time.

T&T and Guyana’s ac­tions to re­solve trade dis­putes and the dri­ve for food se­cu­ri­ty through the goals set at the re­gion­al Agri Fo­rum held in George­town in May and fol­lowed up here this past week­end are en­cour­ag­ing signs.

The en­er­gy we see in our lead­ers sug­gests that un­like many times be­fore, there is a re­al com­mit­ment to turn ex­ces­sive talk in­to ac­tion.

The pub­lic dis­play of com­radery is al­so set­ting the right tone and must con­tin­ue, as Cari­com’s suc­cess re­lies not on­ly on the po­lit­i­cal will of the lead­ers but al­so on the con­fi­dence of cit­i­zens, busi­ness­es and in­sti­tu­tions.

This new face of Cari­com is cre­at­ing a resur­gence of trust, a valu­able cur­ren­cy to our lead­ers in these times and hope­ful­ly, the stim­u­lant that can ad­vance the pro­gres­sion of re­gion­al ob­jec­tives that we all so des­per­ate­ly need.

