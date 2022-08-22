Caricom’s new face

It wasn’t very long ago that the relevance of Caricom was being questioned by many across the region.
The community had taken on a starchy form and often appeared dull on the edges when it was time to deal with real issues affecting Caribbean people.
The body appeared disconnected from the spirit of those who signed the Treaty of Chaguaramas, becoming more like a glossless club of talking heads.
When one recalls, for example, that Caricom’s leaders had sent a fact-finding mission to Grenada after Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and couldn’t even land at the airport because extra-regional nations were busy dropping off food and equipment, it signalled how far Caricom was from being taken seriously.
We are still nowhere near our overall objectives as yet but what we see today, however, brings comfort and hope; a Caricom leadership with renewed vigour and enthusiasm that has already got its people starting to believe again.
With the old guard of regionalistic leaders that formed the unit and pledged to transform it into a single market and economy long departed, there has sprung up, lately, fresh blood within the region.
Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, for example, stood out at the Cop26 Climate Change talks in Glasgow in November last year with a speech that was hailed as one of the most pivotal addresses of the assembly.
Weeks later she got the world’s attention again as she led Barbados to Republican status before being named one of Time Magazine’s world’s most influential people.
The region, certainly, could use this attention.
Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is another regional leader who is capturing the attention of the international community.
Less than a month ago he was invited to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington where they not only discussed ways of furthering the partnerships between the two countries but matters that can further Caricom’s interests as well.
Blinken, at that meeting, described Caricom as «a very important and vital institution».
That came on the heels of Caricom being given special attention at the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles when US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the regional leaders.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness have also been using their influences to represent Caricom abroad, seeking in various ways to bring respect back to the regional group.
But more than just attracting outward regard for the community, this new crop of Caricom leaders has been showing more determination towards addressing the issues of the region than we have seen for quite some time.
T&T and Guyana’s actions to resolve trade disputes and the drive for food security through the goals set at the regional Agri Forum held in Georgetown in May and followed up here this past weekend are encouraging signs.
The energy we see in our leaders suggests that unlike many times before, there is a real commitment to turn excessive talk into action.
The public display of comradery is also setting the right tone and must continue, as Caricom’s success relies not only on the political will of the leaders but also on the confidence of citizens, businesses and institutions.
This new face of Caricom is creating a resurgence of trust, a valuable currency to our leaders in these times and hopefully, the stimulant that can advance the progression of regional objectives that we all so desperately need.
