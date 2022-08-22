Caricom unity and local politics

by Ramona Ramdial
Over the weekend, Trinidad and Tobago had the honour of hosting the Agri Investment Forum and Expo II where a number of regional leaders attended including Guyana’s President, Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, who was also on an official state visit.
The opening was also graced by President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who is also the Chairman of Caricom; Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry. Stakeholders from within the agricultural sector in the region were also in attendance.
It was a commendable initiative to host the Agri Forum as there is a thrust from Caricom to focus on regional food security. The recent shortages of wheat and other imported food supplies «post-pandemic», exacerbated by the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, has shocked us into realising how very much dependent we are on international supplies.
Our forex shortage, due to decreasing revenues, is pouring fuel on burning reserves and the banks are rationing the forex supply, giving priority and preference to large corporations while the SMEs and general public crowd the begging bowl.
The Agri Forum was a great opportunity for the nation’s Opposition Leader and her contingent to attend as a display of united Trinbagonian solidarity and national consensus in favour of regional unity, with food security as priority. It would have been a great opportunity for her to make magnanimous waves in her campaign to return to Prime Ministership. Her absenteeism presented PM Rowley and his Government the full attention of the regional leaders in progressive pursuit. The UNC leadership instead sent a handful of Councillors and activists, led by the UNC shadow for agriculture to PROTEST the event instead. It got even more bizarre when one of the protesters spoke about monies owed to them since 2010 not realizing that the UNC led People’s Partnership was in office during that time.
Even more ridiculous were «the illiterate statements made by Mr. Safraz Ali», according to Vice President of the Agriculture Society, Ms. Devika Sookhoo. Mr Ali is a UNC Councillor and «member of the committee of management of the ASTT» and its Vice-President sought to speedily distance the association from his involvement in the protest. She said that the ASTT fully supported the Agri Forum and willingly participated, congratulating the Ministry of Agriculture and the Government. As such, one could surmise that agriculture was not the priority of the protest, politics was. «Monday Night Forum» given priority over the «Agri Investment Forum» perhaps? What will that protest achieve?
We are a floundering nation today due to such divisive politics, begotten of the PNM and to which the current UNC leadership religiously subscribes. In developed countries, those who govern have gotten there through the compromise of narrow partisan interests in service of the greater good. Getting to developed nation status is no easy feat and it takes an entire country to find common ground to make that happen. Government and Opposition must work together to transform and improve the lives of the citizenry. Enviable nations from the US and the UK to Singapore and New Zealand have evolved to first world status because their politicians have put national development ahead of partisan proclivity. Now that we are being forced by global circumstance to change the way we live and what we consume, we would expect all of our politicians to get on board to assist with nation building initiatives. Sadly, the personalities who currently hold high office only know one way of governance: divisive politics. They have been able to divide us on race and ethnicity so that we end up with incompetent, lazy leaders on both sides of the divide.
We must encourage any government when they undertake projects to make agriculture attractive to the youths: the distribution of land, easy access to loans and technical skills development workshops. Hopefully such an enabling environment is not mere optics but sustained so that we can see these initiatives literally bear fruit. Our youths need to be fully supported and encouraged. I know a few youths who have gone into farming and are doing quite well. Most of them had invested time and money into more «prestigious» academic pursuits and only turned to farming after they failed to secure employment in their primary areas of expertise. They haven’t regretted their switch to agriculture at all though.
It was heartening to see Chief Secretary Farley Augustine exercising political maturity by attending the Agri Forum. He understands that it was a Trinbagonian opportunity and did not allow it to be a «PNM event». Elected officials have a duty to all of the people regardless of political affiliation, race, ethnicity or gender. With Tobago’s tourism sector set to bloom soon, he would have gone to see what the region has to offer to make the island a premium tourist destination. Tobagonian agricultural supports could establish a rich symbiosis with its ambitions in tourism. Good going, Farley! You showed up the myopia of other ‘leaders’. After all, it seems obvious that growing food would be a basic necessity in building a nation.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian