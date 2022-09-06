CARICOM secretary general optimistic about CSME despite slow implementation

Entornointeligente.com /

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett has acknowledged that the implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) has not kept «pace with the vision of its architects» but said she remained convinced that «momentum is building towards implementing key outstanding commitments».

Delivering the Owen S Arthur Distinguished Lecture Series on Monday night, Barnett said the momentum is also moving towards shaping a 21st century agenda that «focuses on the critical issues that must be addressed in order to deliver a sustainable future for our region and our people».

In 1989, CARICOM leaders agreed in the need to establish the CSME as a means of deepening the regional integration movement to better respond to the challenges and opportunities presented by globalisation.

Regional leaders had expected that the initiative would have been fully implemented in 2008.

But speaking on the topic «Making the CARICOM Single Market and Economy a Lived Reality Towards Building Sustainable Economic Development and Resilience,» Barnett recalled that in 2004, the late Barbadian prime minister Owen Arthur made the point that the CSME is a work in progress.

