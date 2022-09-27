CARICOM launches new initiative to facilitate intra-regional trade

Entornointeligente.com /

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) today launched a new regional platform to facilitate intra-regional trade in goods and agricultural products, even as President Chandrikapersad Santokhi reminded that one of the key principles of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) «was and still is, to achieve regional integration, and economic growth, within our community».

The initiative, dubbed ‘CIMSUPRO’ – CARICOM Market Place and Suspension Procedure – will register suppliers and buyers of CARICOM originating goods.

Santokhi, who is also the CARICOM chairman, said that CIMSUPRO provides a platform where entrepreneurs from CARICOM can offer their products, from raw materials to finished products.

He said the region faces many challenges resulting from global developments, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, «and in order to recover from that, the region needs to be better equipped and «must first work on strengthening our communities’ capacities and supporting each other.

«After all, the initial intention of the grouping of countries, now known as CARICOM, was to promote economic integration and cooperation among its members. As the oldest surviving integration movement in the developing world, CARICOM has the duty to set forth its goals and be a model for regional integration.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com