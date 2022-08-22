22 agosto, 2022
Mundo

CARICOM heads to continue presenting case for funding from International Community for Climate Change

18 segundos ago
caricom_heads_to_continue_presenting_case_for_funding_from_international_community_for_climate_change.png
CARICOM governments will continue to fight and present a strong case for funding from the international community for Climate Change according to Dominica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at a two-day United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Caribbean Heads of Government meeting this week in the Bahamas.

The meeting in the Bahamas was highly based on climate change as it allow for CARICOM’s position ahead of COP 27 which will be held in Egypt.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN190822PMSKRT001.mp3 Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

