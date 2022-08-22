CARICOM heads to continue presenting case for funding from International Community for Climate Change

Entornointeligente.com /

CARICOM governments will continue to fight and present a strong case for funding from the international community for Climate Change according to Dominica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at a two-day United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Caribbean Heads of Government meeting this week in the Bahamas.

The meeting in the Bahamas was highly based on climate change as it allow for CARICOM’s position ahead of COP 27 which will be held in Egypt.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

