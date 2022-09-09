Caricom expresses grief over Queen’s passing

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a mes­sage from CARI­COM Chair­man Pres­i­dent Chan­drikaper­sad San­tokhi of Suri­name, on the death of Queen Eliz­a­beth II.

«The Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty (CARI­COM) ex­press­es its deep re­grets at the pass­ing of Her Majesty, Queen Eliz­a­beth II of the Unit­ed King­dom and North­ern Ire­land and Head of the Com­mon­wealth which in­cludes nine of our Mem­ber States, and all five of our As­so­ciate Mem­bers due to their re­la­tion to the Unit­ed King­dom.

Dur­ing her 70-year reign, Her Majesty’s com­mit­ment to ser­vice and de­vo­tion to du­ty was a ster­ling ex­am­ple to all. She was the one con­stant in a world of nev­er-end­ing change.

Queen Eliz­a­beth II will be re­mem­bered for her love of and ded­i­ca­tion to the Com­mon­wealth of which she was a pas­sion­ate sup­port­er and leader.

CARI­COM ex­tends its con­do­lences to the Roy­al fam­i­ly and to the Gov­ern­ment and peo­ple of the Unit­ed King­dom, North­ern Ire­land and the Com­mon­wealth of Na­tions on the pass­ing of a Monarch whose mem­o­ry will be long revered. May she rest in peace.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

