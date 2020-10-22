CARICOM Divided On Resolution For Free And Fair Venezuela Elections

Entornointeligente.com /

CARICOM countries were divided on the issue of free and fair elections in Venezuela, with The Bahamas, Haiti, Jamaica, and St. Lucia all voting in favour of the resolution tabled at the 50th General assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS) that ended in Washington on Wednesday. The resolution indicated that there has been a lack of minimum democratic conditions to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections in Venezuela. Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines voted against the resolution. Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Grenada, St. Kitts-Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago abstained. In total, 21 countries voted in favour, four voted against and nine abstained. CARICOM countries have long indicated their policy of non-interference and non-intervention in the internal affairs of Venezuela where the United States and its allies are seeking to remove President Nicholas Maduro in favour of the Opposition Leader Juan Guaido. Venezuela is to hold parliamentary elections on December 6.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com