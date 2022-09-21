CARICOM congratulates Belize on 41st Independence Anniversary

Entornointeligente.com /

Flag of CARICOM (CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana â» Tuesday, 20 September 2022) â» CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, has congratulated Belize on the occasion of its 41st Independence Anniversary.

Please see below the Secretary-Generalâs congratulatory message to Belize Prime Minister, the Hon. John Briceno:

«Honourable Prime Minister :

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I extend congratulations to you and the People of Belize on the occasion of your country’s 41st Anniversary of Independence.

The theme selected for this year’s celebration, «Valiant and Bold, Proud and Strong! Belize Rebounds @41», is a reminder to Belizeans of the characteristics needed to ensure continued progress in the development of their country.

Belizean global contribution in the fields of science and the arts, in particular, is well documented and is indicative of the creativity of its people which has served the country well in its progress since Independence.

Honourable Prime Minister, CARICOM has benefitted tremendously from the commitment of the Government of Belize, through its leadership on Justice and Governance for which you, Prime Minister, have led portfolio responsibilities in the Quasi-Cabinet of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government.

As we join with your country to commemorate this occasion, we do so in the knowledge that the Community and its Secretariat fully support the Government and People of Belize in their efforts towards the sustainable development of the country.»

