CARICOM carries out training in preparation for upgraded regional Labour Market Information System (LMIS)

Flag of CARICOM (CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana â» Tuesday, September 27, 2022) â» The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat is hosting two training sessions on the Regional Labour Market Information System (LMIS) for CARICOM National Data Managers, on September 27 – 28, and October 4 – 5, 2022. The first activity is on LMIS data production. The second exercise will focus on aspects of the Statistical and Metadata eXchange (SDMX). The SDMX is critical to uploading and editing on the LMIS.

The first session is virtual, while the October workshop is in person in Barbados and is being facilitated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Secretariat, with financial support from the European Union.

Earlier this year, CARICOM officials responsible for the LMIS decided to redesign and re-establish the platform. The task is almost complete and the LMIS is being tested with a view to operating in early 2023.

Participants attending the workshop in Barbados are expected to have completed the LMIS data production training successfully.

The LMIS will allow stakeholders in the labour market and the general public to gain easy access to key indicators of labour market performance in Member States participating in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

