Caribs beat Northerns 7-0 for opening Ruggerama title

Entornointeligente.com /

A try from Ja­mal Clarke which was con­vert­ed by Kar­lon Alexan­der, led Caribs RFC to a 7-0 vic­to­ry over old arch-ri­vals North­erns, as well as to the ti­tle in the open­ing Rug­gera­ma Tour­na­ment of the T&T Rug­by Foot­ball Union at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah in Port-of-Spain, re­cent­ly.

Both teams ad­vanced to the Men’s Se­nior Di­vi­sion fi­nal af­ter emerg­ing from the group phase.

Both were placed in the same group along­side Rain­bow, while the oth­er group con­sist­ed of Roy­alians, Har­vard, De­fence Force and Po­lice.

Both teams played to a 5-5 tie when they met ear­ly in the group stage and se­cured their en­try in­to the play­offs with re­spec­tive vic­to­ries over Rain­bow. In the play­off, Caribs clob­bered Roy­alians 10-0 while North­erns de­feat­ed Har­vard 12-0.

Ear­li­er, De­fence Force and Har­vard en­joyed some much-need­ed prac­tice over Po­lice by ham­mer­ing the Law­men 35-0 and 45-0 in their re­spec­tive match­es.

How­ev­er, the Po­lice women’s team took the women’s ti­tle ahead of Roy­alians and third-place Har­vard. Play­ing in a round-robin tour­na­ment, the Po­lice­women clob­bered Har­vard 32-0 and lat­er Roy­alians 21-5 to fin­ish on top. The Roy­alians’ sec­ond-place fin­ish came cour­tesy of a lone vic­to­ry 27-10 over Har­vard.

Mean­while, Caribs al­so took the Un­der-19 crown, fin­ish­ing ahead of South East Port of Spain (SE­POS) and third-place Supreme Squad.

In a round-robin play-off with Supreme Squad and SE­POS, the Caribs ju­niors first got the bet­ter of SE­POS 10-5 and then de­feat­ed the Supreme Squad 27-21 for the ti­tle.

The sec­ond rug­gera­ma of the rug­by foot­ball union will be played this com­ing Sat­ur­day at the same venue. It will fea­ture the same teams in the men’s se­nior di­vi­sion, but the women’s di­vi­sion will be boost­ed by the De­fence Force as the on­ly oth­er team.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com