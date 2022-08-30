Caribs beat Northerns 7-0 for opening Ruggerama title

A try from Jamal Clarke which was converted by Karlon Alexander, led Caribs RFC to a 7-0 victory over old arch-rivals Northerns, as well as to the title in the opening Ruggerama Tournament of the T&T Rugby Football Union at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain, recently.
Both teams advanced to the Men’s Senior Division final after emerging from the group phase.
Both were placed in the same group alongside Rainbow, while the other group consisted of Royalians, Harvard, Defence Force and Police.
Both teams played to a 5-5 tie when they met early in the group stage and secured their entry into the playoffs with respective victories over Rainbow. In the playoff, Caribs clobbered Royalians 10-0 while Northerns defeated Harvard 12-0.
Earlier, Defence Force and Harvard enjoyed some much-needed practice over Police by hammering the Lawmen 35-0 and 45-0 in their respective matches.
However, the Police women’s team took the women’s title ahead of Royalians and third-place Harvard. Playing in a round-robin tournament, the Policewomen clobbered Harvard 32-0 and later Royalians 21-5 to finish on top. The Royalians’ second-place finish came courtesy of a lone victory 27-10 over Harvard.
Meanwhile, Caribs also took the Under-19 crown, finishing ahead of South East Port of Spain (SEPOS) and third-place Supreme Squad.
In a round-robin play-off with Supreme Squad and SEPOS, the Caribs juniors first got the better of SEPOS 10-5 and then defeated the Supreme Squad 27-21 for the title.
The second ruggerama of the rugby football union will be played this coming Saturday at the same venue. It will feature the same teams in the men’s senior division, but the women’s division will be boosted by the Defence Force as the only other team.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian