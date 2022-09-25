Caribbean Rhythm Showcase a success

Entornointeligente.com /

The Caribbean Rhythm Showcase (CRS) held last Sunday at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston was a massive success. Bringing together artistes from across the Caribbean with noteworthy personnel within the international music industry, CRS provided a space for networking, development and a chance at stardom.

«We brought together talent from across the Caribbean for an event that has never been done before. In conjunction with that, it brought together music execs from North America, Europe, the United Kingdom … and there were some African partners. We had 20 buyers from these markets. Some are producers, some are managers, some were talent buyers and it brought both sets of people together in a four-day experience which at the end highlighted each of the talents doing two songs,» explained Jerome Hamilton, managing director of Headline Entertainment.

Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia and Guyana were all represented. The talents were selected from a pool of over 200 applicants by a team of six judges. Each was given the opportunity to deliver an original song and a cover of any track whether reggae, dancehall, Afrobeats, Caribbean pop or soca. Prior to the live performances, workshops, tours and other networking opportunities were hosted in order to give everyone a chance to connect before the grand production.

Though unable to detail whether any deals have been officially brokered, Hamilton while speaking with The Sunday Gleaner , outlined that several of the participants are already in conversations regarding next steps for their careers.

«There were a couple people who were signed with Audiomack. I don’t want to call names because I am not sure what they want to be shared yet. I would say half of the talent there already have business started or have had discussions. One has already embarked on a project with a publisher who is going to get him some material to sing. Hence, so far, the signs have been encouraging. While a lot of the contacts have been made, we are trying to do all the follow-ups now,» he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

