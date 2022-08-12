Caribbean Logistics Hub and Centre of Excellence launched in Barbados

Entornointeligente.com /

Barbados is now at the center of coordinated disaster response for the region, is a new home for the first of its kind, Caribbean Logistics Hub and Centre of Excellence, and was officially launched in the country on August 10 th , 2022. Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, says that when completed, the facility will serve as an important logistical launching point for the Caribbean when disasters hit.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams

