Caribbean countries boost weather and climate monitoring with EU technical support

CARIFORUM member states are becoming better equipped to collect, store, and analyze hydro-meteorological data that will form much of the evidence base to support building resilience to weather and climate hazards in the region, as well as global monitoring of climate change.
According to a release from CIMH—the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology Regional Climate Centre for the Caribbean—the strengthened capacity is a result of a recent five-day workshop for representatives of national hydro-meteorological services (NHMSs) from 16 Caribbean countries.
The training and equipment were provided to NHMS staff across CARIFORUM under the European Union Intra African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP) Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (EU Intra-ACP GCCA+) Project, which is being managed by the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC).
The Project addresses meteorological and hydrological needs across the region through technical assistance that will further enhance climate observation in CARIFORUM States to support the development and use of climate products and services that lead to improved sectoral planning and decision-making planning.
The virtual course took place from 25 to 29 April 2022 and drew 60 registrations. The training was led by the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH), in its role as one of the Project’s implementing agencies that provides technical and instructional support.
«Hydro-meteorological services play a critical role in ensuring Caribbean small island developing states are informed of weather and climate hazards ahead of time so that they can prepare and protect our societies and economies from adverse impacts. CIMH is pleased to partner with the CCCCC under the EU Intra-ACP GCCA+ Project to increase the capacity of these national-level weather and climate authorities so that they can deliver and analyze more accurate and timely information that their governments and sectors can use to reduce vulnerabilities and bring better outcomes in disaster risk reduction,» said Dr. David Farrell, Principal of CIMH.
During the training, participants learned how to use and maintain the new automatic weather stations (AWS) that continuously record weather and climate-related variables including temperature, rainfall, relative humidity, wind speed, and wind direction with some stations having additional sensors to collect soil moisture and soil temperature.
One of the participants Janelle Garraway McPherson, Meteorological Technician – Instrumentation at the Dominica Meteorological Service, Commonwealth of Dominica, expressed satisfaction with the training.
«The training focused on best practices for installation maintenance, monitoring, and collection of the weather data that the stations will provide. While some information served as timely reminders there was a lot to be learned especially in this age of developing technology,» she said.
Govinda Augustin, Senior Meteorological Technician at the Saint Lucia Meteorological Service, who also participated in the training, noted:
«I came out of this training feeling more confident in my task to install the automatic weather station provided to my country. I also have a better understanding of how to interpret the data that will be collected.»
According to the CCCCC Executive Director, Dr Colin Young, this boost to the participants’ capacity will enhance the quality of the Caribbean region’s ability to use climate data to respond to climate variability and change.
«The Caribbean is at the frontline of the climate emergency and one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to hydro-meteorological events such as floods, droughts, tropical storms, and hurricanes that are increasing in frequency and intensity because of climate change. As such, access, availability, and use of climate-related data are indispensable to evidence-based decisionmaking and resilience building in our Member States. We are most pleased to have partnered with the CIMH to deliver this needed and timely training,» Dr Young stated.
At the conclusion of the training, participants received certificates of participation.
For more information, visit https:// www.caribbeanclimate.bz/blog/2021/04/07/2019-2023-intraacp-gcca-programme-in-the-caribbean-enhancing-climate-resilience-in-cariforum-countries/
