Caribbean Code + to equip youth with advanced tech skills

Scores of young peo­ple will be learn­ing tech­ni­cal skills to pre­pare them for fu­ture ca­reers in the tech­nol­o­gy sec­tor over the next few weeks, fol­low­ing the launch of the ‘Caribbean Code + Pro­gramme’, which is be­ing car­ried out by the Dig­i­cel Foun­da­tion in part­ner­ship with We CODE Caribbean. The pro­gramme is a ma­jor part of the Foun­da­tion’s 10-year An­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions.

«The world is dig­i­tal! As the new gen­er­a­tion pre­pares to lead, any op­por­tu­ni­ty to gar­ner skills that will as­sist in nav­i­gat­ing the tech world is im­por­tant,» the Dig­i­cel Foun­da­tion stat­ed in a news re­lease con­cern­ing the pro­gramme’s launch on Ju­ly 18 at the To­ba­go In­for­ma­tion Tech­nol­o­gy Lim­it­ed, Sig­nal Hill, Scar­bor­ough.

