Caribbean Code + to equip youth with advanced tech skills

Scores of young people will be learning technical skills to prepare them for future careers in the technology sector over the next few weeks, following the launch of the ‘Caribbean Code + Programme’, which is being carried out by the Digicel Foundation in partnership with We CODE Caribbean. The programme is a major part of the Foundation’s 10-year Anniversary celebrations.
«The world is digital! As the new generation prepares to lead, any opportunity to garner skills that will assist in navigating the tech world is important,» the Digicel Foundation stated in a news release concerning the programme’s launch on July 18 at the Tobago Information Technology Limited, Signal Hill, Scarborough.
