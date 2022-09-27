Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) and Dominica National Conservation Trust Fund (DNCTF) sign Pre-Financing Agreement

Entornointeligente.com /

The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) and newly-established Dominica National Conservation Trust Fund (DNCTF) on September 26, 2022, signed a Pre-Financing Agreement aimed at supporting the full operationalization of the Fund and its eligibility for a CBF Partnership Agreement. The signing marks the completion of the first phase of support and cooperation between the CBF and the DNCTF towards benefitting from a sub-account within the CBF Endowment Fund. The sub-account was established in December 2019 through a separate agreement between the CBF and the German Development Bank with an initial deposit of 2 million Euros.

Dominica is aiming to become the 11 th country with whom the CBF has signed an Agreement to access sustained financial resources from an Endowment Fund managed by the organization. The other countries who have already signed agreements with the CBF to access the Endowment Fund are: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CBF, Mrs. Karen McDonald Gayle revealed that this is their seventh agreement since their establishment. She then congratulated the Steering Committee of the DNCTF.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LN270922CBF001.mp3 Mrs. Gayle then mentioned that she thinks that the partnership is off to a great start.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LN270922CBF002.mp3 Chief Executive Officer of the CBF, Mrs. Karen McDonald Gayle

To access the sub-accountâs resources, the government of Dominica and local partners are working to establish an eligible National Conservation Trust Fund (NCTF), the Dominica National Conservation Trust Fund (DNCTF) which will improve the island’s access to sustainable financial flows and enhance its responsiveness to conservation and climate related disturbances.

The purpose of the pre-financing agreement is to support the Dominica National Conservation Trust Fund (DNCTF) to make the necessary preparations for the CBF Partnership Agreement that is aimed at conservation and grant making f activities in Dominica. The pre-financing agreement also makes it possible to hire staff and establish the necessary administrative infrastructure for the DNCTF to function as an independent institute.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture & National Food Security, Dr. Kyra Paul expressed thanks to the CBF and its donors at the signing ceremony held at Jungle Bay Resort & Spa.

«We are grateful to the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund and the German Development Bank for their support of our conservation and sustainable development efforts here in Dominica. Through our National Conservation Trust Fund, we look forward to facilitating projects to further conserve and protect our marine and terrestrial areas,» Dr. Paul said.

The Partnership Agreement between the Dominica National Conservation Trust Fund and the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund is scheduled to be signed by December 2022.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com