Caribbean Airlines gets invite to view new US$60m jet

There’s a new jet in town, at least for the next few days.
The Embraer E195-E2 (PR-ZIQ), sporting the «TechLion Profit Hunter» livery, touched down at the Piarco International Airport just after 2 pm on Wednesday.
The Brazilian planemaker has been trotting out the jet in cities across the globe as it attempts to drum up orders and show off the aircraft’s features and capabilities.
Last week, the E195-E2 landed at London City Airport, demonstrating the aircraft’s steep approach capability. Next in its sights – Caribbean Airlines.
CAL’s Corporate Communications Manager Dionne Ligoure yesterday confirmed to Guardian Media that Embraer had invited company officials to a demonstration later this week. Embraer is reportedly also attempting to woo other potential buyers in the country with some of its other products.
While sales demos like these are not unusual in the aviation industry, Embraer will be hoping to convince the local carrier to ink a deal for its E195-E2 model, the largest of the three jets in the E-Jets E2 family.
The E195-E2 is ideally suited to mid-range, thinner routes such as Port-of-Spain – Havana, Cuba; routes CAL’s ATR aircraft are currently unable to handle, as they are short-haul aircraft and are subject to load restrictions.
While the airline hasn’t signalled intent to begin the fleet renewal process for its ATR fleet, a purchase like this could be a game changer, as it would mean lower operating costs for CAL on regional routes, as well as a better hard product offering, depending on the cabin configuration selected.
Caribbean Airlines currently owns and operates seven ATR aircraft and has nine leased Boeing 737-8 aircraft.
The E195-E2 is a single aisle, jet-powered aircraft capable of flying transcontinental—it promises a range of 4,815 km in a single class configuration. The aircraft can be configured with 140 seats in a single cabin configuration, or up to 120 seats in a three-class configuration.
The planemaker claims the E195-E2 is the «most efficient single-aisle aircraft flying today,» promising savings of up to 25 per cent in carbon dioxide emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.
Embraer and Pratt & Whitney successfully tested an E195-E2 aircraft on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in early July. The company says with the engines using 100 per cent SAF, a 25 per cent reduction in emissions can be increased to up to 85 per cent.
The E195-E2 costs upwards of US$60 million, although operators usually receive discounts on the list prices.
