Caribbean Airlines gets invite to view new US$60m jet

There’s a new jet in town, at least for the next few days.

The Em­braer E195-E2 (PR-ZIQ), sport­ing the «Tech­Lion Prof­it Hunter» liv­ery, touched down at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port just af­ter 2 pm on Wednes­day.

The Brazil­ian plane­mak­er has been trot­ting out the jet in cities across the globe as it at­tempts to drum up or­ders and show off the air­craft’s fea­tures and ca­pa­bil­i­ties.

Last week, the E195-E2 land­ed at Lon­don City Air­port, demon­strat­ing the air­craft’s steep ap­proach ca­pa­bil­i­ty. Next in its sights – Caribbean Air­lines.

CAL’s Cor­po­rate Com­mu­ni­ca­tions Man­ag­er Dionne Ligoure yes­ter­day con­firmed to Guardian Me­dia that Em­braer had in­vit­ed com­pa­ny of­fi­cials to a demon­stra­tion lat­er this week. Em­braer is re­port­ed­ly al­so at­tempt­ing to woo oth­er po­ten­tial buy­ers in the coun­try with some of its oth­er prod­ucts.

While sales demos like these are not un­usu­al in the avi­a­tion in­dus­try, Em­braer will be hop­ing to con­vince the lo­cal car­ri­er to ink a deal for its E195-E2 mod­el, the largest of the three jets in the E-Jets E2 fam­i­ly.

The E195-E2 is ide­al­ly suit­ed to mid-range, thin­ner routes such as Port-of-Spain – Ha­vana, Cu­ba; routes CAL’s ATR air­craft are cur­rent­ly un­able to han­dle, as they are short-haul air­craft and are sub­ject to load re­stric­tions.

While the air­line hasn’t sig­nalled in­tent to be­gin the fleet re­new­al process for its ATR fleet, a pur­chase like this could be a game chang­er, as it would mean low­er op­er­at­ing costs for CAL on re­gion­al routes, as well as a bet­ter hard prod­uct of­fer­ing, de­pend­ing on the cab­in con­fig­u­ra­tion se­lect­ed.

Caribbean Air­lines cur­rent­ly owns and op­er­ates sev­en ATR air­craft and has nine leased Boe­ing 737-8 air­craft.

The E195-E2 is a sin­gle aisle, jet-pow­ered air­craft ca­pa­ble of fly­ing transcon­ti­nen­tal—it promis­es a range of 4,815 km in a sin­gle class con­fig­u­ra­tion. The air­craft can be con­fig­ured with 140 seats in a sin­gle cab­in con­fig­u­ra­tion, or up to 120 seats in a three-class con­fig­u­ra­tion.

The plane­mak­er claims the E195-E2 is the «most ef­fi­cient sin­gle-aisle air­craft fly­ing to­day,» promis­ing sav­ings of up to 25 per cent in car­bon diox­ide emis­sions com­pared to pre­vi­ous gen­er­a­tion air­craft.

Em­braer and Pratt & Whit­ney suc­cess­ful­ly test­ed an E195-E2 air­craft on 100 per cent sus­tain­able avi­a­tion fu­el (SAF) in ear­ly Ju­ly. The com­pa­ny says with the en­gines us­ing 100 per cent SAF, a 25 per cent re­duc­tion in emis­sions can be in­creased to up to 85 per cent.

The E195-E2 costs up­wards of US$60 mil­lion, al­though op­er­a­tors usu­al­ly re­ceive dis­counts on the list prices.

