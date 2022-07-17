Caribbean Airlines drops onboard mask mandate 

Entornointeligente.com /

Pas­sen­gers fly­ing with Caribbean Air­lines are no longer re­quired to wear masks while trav­el­ling with the air­line. In a me­dia re­lease is­sued on Sun­day, the lo­cal car­ri­er says ef­fec­tive im­me­di­ate­ly, masks are no longer re­quired at check-in while board­ing and dur­ing flight. The pol­i­cy is in place un­til Sep­tem­ber 19th, the day the lat­est pub­lic health reg­u­la­tions end.

How­ev­er, the air­line is still ad­vis­ing that a mask be worn as an ad­di­tion­al lay­er of pro­tec­tion. CAL says it will main­tain a strict sani­ti­sa­tion pro­gramme for its air­craft and its premis­es. On Ju­ly 6th, Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh an­nounced that the manda­to­ry wear­ing of face masks in pub­lic spaces would end on Ju­ly 16th. Face masks are still re­quired at med­ical clin­ics and hos­pi­tals, fail­ure to do so could at­tract a penal­ty of up to $2,000.

