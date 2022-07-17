Caribbean Airlines drops onboard mask mandate 

Brent Pinheiro
Passengers flying with Caribbean Airlines are no longer required to wear masks while travelling with the airline. In a media release issued on Sunday, the local carrier says effective immediately, masks are no longer required at check-in while boarding and during flight. The policy is in place until September 19th, the day the latest public health regulations end.
However, the airline is still advising that a mask be worn as an additional layer of protection. CAL says it will maintain a strict sanitisation programme for its aircraft and its premises. On July 6th, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the mandatory wearing of face masks in public spaces would end on July 16th. Face masks are still required at medical clinics and hospitals, failure to do so could attract a penalty of up to $2,000.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian