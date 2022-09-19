Caribbean Airlines Cargo delivers instant eBookings with WebCargo 

* Real-time pricing, capacity, and e-bookings across Caribbean Airlines Cargo to be made available for over 10,000+ freight forwarding offices on WebCargo booking platform *
Caribbean Airlines Cargo will now offer real-time air cargo pricing and booking for over 3,500 forwarders on WebCargo, the world’s leading global freight booking platform.
An official statement from the company says this latest initiative allows its cargo division to build on the momentum from its expanded freighter capacity.
«This rollout will enable instant eBookings across key Caribbean and North American destinations for over 10,000 freight forwarding offices using WebCargo’s platform,» Caribbean Airlines Cargo reports.
To date, Caribbean Airlines Cargo rates have been available via WebCargo and 7LFreight’s air freight rate management and quoting tools. With this shift, forwarders can access and book spot rates in seconds, ensuring always accurate pricing and booking based on the airline’s actual capacity.
«Caribbean Airlines is always looking for innovative ways to improve the customer experience and the way we do business. This latest offering through WebCargo’s digital platform, is a step in fulfilling these objectives, applying the dynamic use of technology», said Marklan Moseley Caribbean Airlines’ General Manager, Cargo and New Business.
Mr. Moseley continued, «I’m optimistic that the digitization process and the use of this platform will result in greater efficiency for all stakeholders.»
The addition of Caribbean Airlines Cargo builds upon WebCargo’s steady digitization of a global air cargo capacity, which now exceeds 36%.
«Over the last three years, Digital Air Cargo adoption has taken off faster than we could imagine in response to pressures on the air cargo industry,» said Camilo Garcia, Global VP Business Development of WebCargo. «North America is now our fastest-growing market; we expect this momentum to continue throughout 2022. We’re excited to welcome Caribbean Airlines Cargo to our list of innovative partners available on WebCargo and 7LFreight.»
About Caribbean Airlines Cargo:
Caribbean Airlines Cargo provides air cargo services connecting North America, Europe, South America, Asia and other worldwide destinations to the Caribbean. The carrier’s team of experts includes air cargo professionals with over 30 years’ experience in the industry. The airline has the capacity and capability to move general cargo, critical cargo, oversized cargo and other shipments swiftly and efficiently.
Caribbean Airlines Cargo offers expansive connectivity through its scheduled all-cargo and passenger flights, charter services and interline arrangements. The airline provides its customers with the option of cargo insurance coverage and the benefits of a cargo loyalty programme. Caribbean Airlines Cargo is headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago with hubs in Miami, New York, Kingston, Guyana and Barbados.
About WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company:
WebCargo® is the most advanced digitization platform for logistics service providers.
WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across 10,000+ offices. Over 30 airlines support instant price quotes and digital booking on WebCargo. Freight forwarders can access dynamic capacity, pricing, and eBooking by signing up for free at webcargo.co.
WebCargo AcceleRate® is the leading platform for enterprise freight forwarders to manage rates and automate sales, spanning ocean, air and land. Customers include Hellmann, Nippon Express, DSV Panalpina, and dozens more.
WebCargo joined the Freightos Group in 2016. The Freightos Group also operates freightos.com, the world’s largest digital freight platform for the trillion-dollar international shipping industry, and the Freightos Baltic Index, the only daily container index, in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange. Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber, Freightos is a logistics technology pioneer with a worldwide presence, and has raised over $120 million from leading venture funds, including GE Ventures, Aleph and the Singapore Exchange. In June 2022, Freightos announced that it would merge with GESHER I with the intent of going public on the Nasdaq (FROS).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian