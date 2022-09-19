Caribbean Airlines Cargo delivers instant eBookings with WebCargo 

Entornointeligente.com /

* Re­al-time pric­ing, ca­pac­i­ty, and e-book­ings across Caribbean Air­lines Car­go to be made avail­able for over 10,000+ freight for­ward­ing of­fices on We­b­Car­go book­ing plat­form *

Caribbean Air­lines Car­go will now of­fer re­al-time air car­go pric­ing and book­ing for over 3,500 for­warders on We­b­Car­go, the world’s lead­ing glob­al freight book­ing plat­form.

An of­fi­cial state­ment from the com­pa­ny says this lat­est ini­tia­tive al­lows its car­go di­vi­sion to build on the mo­men­tum from its ex­pand­ed freighter ca­pac­i­ty.

«This roll­out will en­able in­stant eBook­ings across key Caribbean and North Amer­i­can des­ti­na­tions for over 10,000 freight for­ward­ing of­fices us­ing We­b­Car­go’s plat­form,» Caribbean Air­lines Car­go re­ports.

To date, Caribbean Air­lines Car­go rates have been avail­able via We­b­Car­go and 7LFreight’s air freight rate man­age­ment and quot­ing tools. With this shift, for­warders can ac­cess and book spot rates in sec­onds, en­sur­ing al­ways ac­cu­rate pric­ing and book­ing based on the air­line’s ac­tu­al ca­pac­i­ty.

«Caribbean Air­lines is al­ways look­ing for in­no­v­a­tive ways to im­prove the cus­tomer ex­pe­ri­ence and the way we do busi­ness. This lat­est of­fer­ing through We­b­Car­go’s dig­i­tal plat­form, is a step in ful­fill­ing these ob­jec­tives, ap­ply­ing the dy­nam­ic use of tech­nol­o­gy», said Mark­lan Mose­ley Caribbean Air­lines’ Gen­er­al Man­ag­er, Car­go and New Busi­ness.

Mr. Mose­ley con­tin­ued, «I’m op­ti­mistic that the dig­i­ti­za­tion process and the use of this plat­form will re­sult in greater ef­fi­cien­cy for all stake­hold­ers.»

The ad­di­tion of Caribbean Air­lines Car­go builds up­on We­b­Car­go’s steady dig­i­ti­za­tion of a glob­al air car­go ca­pac­i­ty, which now ex­ceeds 36%.

«Over the last three years, Dig­i­tal Air Car­go adop­tion has tak­en off faster than we could imag­ine in re­sponse to pres­sures on the air car­go in­dus­try,» said Cami­lo Gar­cia, Glob­al VP Busi­ness De­vel­op­ment of We­b­Car­go. «North Amer­i­ca is now our fastest-grow­ing mar­ket; we ex­pect this mo­men­tum to con­tin­ue through­out 2022. We’re ex­cit­ed to wel­come Caribbean Air­lines Car­go to our list of in­no­v­a­tive part­ners avail­able on We­b­Car­go and 7LFreight.»

About Caribbean Air­lines Car­go:

Caribbean Air­lines Car­go pro­vides air car­go ser­vices con­nect­ing North Amer­i­ca, Eu­rope, South Amer­i­ca, Asia and oth­er world­wide des­ti­na­tions to the Caribbean. The car­ri­er’s team of ex­perts in­cludes air car­go pro­fes­sion­als with over 30 years’ ex­pe­ri­ence in the in­dus­try. The air­line has the ca­pac­i­ty and ca­pa­bil­i­ty to move gen­er­al car­go, crit­i­cal car­go, over­sized car­go and oth­er ship­ments swift­ly and ef­fi­cient­ly.

Caribbean Air­lines Car­go of­fers ex­pan­sive con­nec­tiv­i­ty through its sched­uled all-car­go and pas­sen­ger flights, char­ter ser­vices and in­ter­line arrange­ments. The air­line pro­vides its cus­tomers with the op­tion of car­go in­sur­ance cov­er­age and the ben­e­fits of a car­go loy­al­ty pro­gramme. Caribbean Air­lines Car­go is head­quar­tered in Trinidad and To­ba­go with hubs in Mi­a­mi, New York, Kingston, Guyana and Bar­ba­dos.

About We­b­Car­go, a Freightos Group Com­pa­ny:

We­b­Car­go® is the most ad­vanced dig­i­ti­za­tion plat­form for lo­gis­tics ser­vice providers.

We­b­Car­go Air is the lead­ing plat­form for live air car­go rate dis­tri­b­u­tion and book­ings be­tween hun­dreds of air­lines and 3,500+ for­warders across 10,000+ of­fices. Over 30 air­lines sup­port in­stant price quotes and dig­i­tal book­ing on We­b­Car­go. Freight for­warders can ac­cess dy­nam­ic ca­pac­i­ty, pric­ing, and eBook­ing by sign­ing up for free at we­b­car­go.co.

We­b­Car­go Ac­cel­eR­ate® is the lead­ing plat­form for en­ter­prise freight for­warders to man­age rates and au­to­mate sales, span­ning ocean, air and land. Cus­tomers in­clude Hell­mann, Nip­pon Ex­press, DSV Panalpina, and dozens more.

We­b­Car­go joined the Freightos Group in 2016. The Freightos Group al­so op­er­ates freightos.com, the world’s largest dig­i­tal freight plat­form for the tril­lion-dol­lar in­ter­na­tion­al ship­ping in­dus­try, and the Freightos Baltic In­dex, the on­ly dai­ly con­tain­er in­dex, in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Baltic Ex­change. Found­ed by se­r­i­al en­tre­pre­neur Zvi Schreiber, Freightos is a lo­gis­tics tech­nol­o­gy pi­o­neer with a world­wide pres­ence, and has raised over $120 mil­lion from lead­ing ven­ture funds, in­clud­ing GE Ven­tures, Aleph and the Sin­ga­pore Ex­change. In June 2022, Freightos an­nounced that it would merge with GESH­ER I with the in­tent of go­ing pub­lic on the Nas­daq (FROS).

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

