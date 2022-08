Entornointeligente.com /

Carib Brew­ery launched its Rock­stone Ton­ic Wine at the ANSA McAL Hos­pi­tal­i­ty suite, Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, on Thurs­day.

Rock­stone Ton­ic Wine is a ready to drink for­ti­fied al­co­holic bev­er­age with Vi­t­a­mins and a blend of nat­ur­al root ex­tracts such as macs Root, Bois Bande, Sar­sa­par­il­la Bark, Horny Goat Weed and Iron.

Brewed by Carib Brew­ery St Kitts and Nevis its al­ready re­ceiv­ing rave re­views.

