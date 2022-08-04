Caretaker, 75, to serve 12 years for killing employer

Entornointeligente.com /

Derek Achong

A 75-year-old care­tak­er, who killed his for­mer em­ploy­er and tried to take his own life be­cause he was be­ing evict­ed from the es­tate he was hired to man­age, has been sen­tenced to a lit­tle over 12 years in prison.

Goolab Ramkissoon was ini­tial­ly charged with mur­der­ing Ra­bindranath Harnar­ine in May 2010 but the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) re­cent­ly agreed that he could plead guilty to the less­er of­fence of manslaugh­ter by provo­ca­tion, based on the ev­i­dence in the case.

Ramkissoon was sen­tenced by High Court Judge Nor­ton Jack late last week.

Al­though Ramkissoon’s lawyers and pros­e­cu­tors agreed with the plea to the less­er of­fence, there was slight di­ver­gence in terms of the ap­pro­pri­ate start­ing sen­tence to be con­sid­ered by Jus­tice Jack.

Pros­e­cu­tor Nor­ma Pe­ters rec­om­mend­ed a 25-year start­ing point, while Ramkissoon’s lawyer Michelle Ali, from the Pub­lic De­fend­er’s De­part­ment, sug­gest­ed be­tween 17 and 21 years.

Jack even­tu­al­ly struck a bal­ance, as he de­cid­ed on a 22-year start­ing point. He agreed to make a down­ward ad­just­ment of three and a half years based on a mit­i­ga­tion plea from Ali.

In her sub­mis­sions, Ali called on Jus­tice Jack to con­sid­er Ramkissoon’s age and the fact that he suf­fers from a long list of med­ical con­di­tions, in­clud­ing di­a­betes, hy­per­ten­sion, heart dis­ease, pep­tic ul­cers and chron­ic re­nal fail­ure. She al­so point­ed out that Ramkissoon had a clean crim­i­nal record be­fore be­ing charged for the of­fence.

Jack then ap­plied a one-third dis­count based on Ramkissoon’s guilty plea, leav­ing him with a sen­tence of 12 years and four months in prison.

Ramkissoon is ex­pect­ed to be re­leased in a lit­tle un­der two months af­ter the time he spent on re­mand be­fore be­ing al­lowed to plead guilty to the of­fence was de­duct­ed from his sen­tence.

The judge sug­gest­ed that he use his re­main­ing time in prison to seek coun­selling, as he at­tempt­ed sui­cide af­ter killing Harnar­ine.

Ac­cord­ing to the agreed facts in the case, Harnar­ine, of Palmiste, San Fer­nan­do, was shot dead at his es­tate in Table­land on May 25, 2010.

Be­fore he died, Harnar­ine man­aged to call a neigh­bour and tell him that Ramkissoon had shot him.

When po­lice of­fi­cers ar­rived on the scene, they found Ramkissoon, who had a gun­shot wound to his chin, ly­ing in a ham­mock un­der his wood­en house on Harnar­ine’s prop­er­ty.

Ramkissoon re­port­ed­ly point­ed to a bushy area on the prop­er­ty, where the of­fi­cers found Harnar­ine’s body, and ad­mit­ted that he shot him (Harnar­ine) twice be­fore at­tempt­ing to take his own life.

He was tak­en for med­ical treat­ment and then pro­vid­ed a state­ment in which he de­tailed the cir­cum­stances which led him to shoot Harnar­ine.

He claimed that when Harnar­ine pur­chased the es­tate in 2007, he was hired as the care­tak­er, as he was fa­mil­iar with the area.

He built the wood­en home on the es­tate, which he shared with his wife.

Two years lat­er, Harnar­ine re­quest­ed that Ramkissoon and his wife va­cate the prop­er­ty, as he ac­cused him (Ramkissoon) of not per­form­ing work on it due to health prob­lems, while still con­tin­u­ing to care for his own crops on the land.

Ramkissoon claimed that one month be­fore the shoot­ing, he re­quest­ed a $10,000 pay­ment to leave. Harnar­ine on­ly of­fered $2,000, which he ac­cept­ed.

He claimed that al­though he ac­cept­ed the mon­ey, Harnar­ine threat­ened to hire some­one to «fin­ish him off.»

Ramkissoon claimed that he de­cid­ed to shoot Harnar­ine and then him­self be­cause «he had nowhere to go or noth­ing in life.»

Ramkissoon ad­mit­ted that he went around the vil­lage and told res­i­dents of his in­ten­tion.

He was ap­proached by a man who sold him the gun and three rounds of am­mu­ni­tion for $1,500, which he bought us­ing some of the mon­ey Harnar­ine gave him.

Ramkissoon claimed that be­fore the shoot­ing, Harnar­ine came to the prop­er­ty and taunt­ed him for not va­cat­ing quick­ly enough.

He claimed that he drew the gun and threat­ened Harnar­ine to apol­o­gise. Harnar­ine al­leged­ly re­fused.

He claimed that Harnar­ine charged to­ward him and he shot him twice.

Ramkissoon said that he at­tempt­ed to shoot him­self in the throat but the gun shift­ed and he was shot on his chin.

Ramkissoon was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Collin El­bourne. —Derek Achong

