Cardiologist warns about dangers of hypertension as NCRHA finds high rate in men

With the North Cen­tral Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (NCRHA) de­tect­ing an alarm­ing 460 cas­es of hy­per­ten­sion af­ter test­ing 600 men last week, the pres­i­dent of the Caribbean Car­diac So­ci­ety, Dr Pravin­de Ra­moutar, warns that it is the lead­ing cause of heart dis­ease and as­so­ci­at­ed deaths.

Ra­moutar said hy­per­ten­sion was present in over 90 per cent of pa­tients hos­pi­tal­ized for heart dis­ease. In an in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day, Ra­moutar, al­so Di­rec­tor of Health at the South West Re­gion­al Au­thor­i­ty, was not sur­prised by the NCRHA fig­ures. He said glob­al­ly, one-third of all peo­ple with hy­per­ten­sion do not know they have the con­di­tion. A third of peo­ple who are aware have it un­der con­trol, while an­oth­er third know but do not have it un­der con­trol.

Ra­moutar ex­plained that hy­per­ten­sion oc­curs when the pres­sure in blood ves­sels gen­er­at­ed by the heart is high­er than usu­al. The op­ti­mum blood pres­sure lev­el is 120/80 mmHg. There are var­i­ous el­e­va­tion lev­els, but at 140/90mmHg, you are ex­pe­ri­enc­ing high blood pres­sure. Ra­moutar said hy­per­ten­sion is a silent dis­ease be­cause it caus­es lit­tle to no symp­toms un­til it be­comes se­vere. Blood pres­sure is not some­thing doc­tors ac­tive­ly gauge, ex­cept when pa­tients seek care for a con­di­tion. Staff will then ad­min­is­ter a test, and a per­son could be di­ag­nosed. Ra­moutar said that when some­one ex­pe­ri­ences symp­toms as­so­ci­at­ed with hy­per­ten­sion, they have tar­get or­gan dam­age, mean­ing that high blood pres­sure is af­fect­ing or­gans like the brain, heart, kid­neys or eyes.

«If left unchecked for some time, the chron­ic ef­fect on your ar­ter­ies will oc­cur. There will be an in­crease in the re­sis­tance in the flow of blood through your ar­ter­ies and an in­crease in the force gen­er­at­ed by your heart to pump the blood. It chron­i­cal­ly caus­es the heart to get large and thick­en. It caus­es what we call di­as­tolic dys­func­tion. That means the heart is so stiff that it is un­able to re­lax prop­er­ly,» Ra­moutar said.

There is al­so a close link be­tween hy­per­ten­sion and stroke. Ra­moutar ex­plained that as hy­per­ten­sion dam­ages ar­ter­ies, it ac­cel­er­ates the de­po­si­tion of cho­les­terol plaque. Plaque can clog ar­ter­ies pump­ing blood to the brain.

Sim­i­lar­ly, hy­per­ten­sion in­creas­es pres­sure on the kid­ney, which fil­ters tox­ins from your blood. It could lead to you seek­ing dial­y­sis. Be­cause hy­per­ten­sion dis­rupts blood sup­plies, it can lead to erec­tile dys­func­tion. While some peo­ple avoid vis­it­ing doc­tors, Ra­moutar said the first treat­ment of hy­per­ten­sion is free and does not re­quire med­ical in­ter­ven­tion. He rec­om­mends pur­chas­ing a blood pres­sure test kit to mon­i­tor your­self at home. He said when medics at med­ical fa­cil­i­ties check a pa­tient’s blood pres­sure; the re­sults are of­ten false­ly high.

«It is rec­om­mend­ed that doc­tors do not rec­om­mend blood pres­sure tests, that you mea­sure your blood pres­sure at home and that you mea­sure it three times.»

Ra­moutar said peo­ple should ig­nore the first read­ing, which is usu­al­ly high, as they are con­scious of check­ing their blood pres­sure. Se­quen­tial mon­i­tor­ing will show an ac­cu­rate read­ing af­ter the third test. If your blood pres­sure is con­sec­u­tive­ly high, call or vis­it your doc­tor.

Med­ica­tions come to mind as the first op­tion for treat­ing hy­per­ten­sion, but the pri­ma­ry caus­es are a poor di­et and a seden­tary lifestyle. Ra­moutar said there are five treat­ment op­tions be­fore doc­tors pre­scribe med­ica­tion. They are a low-salt di­et, ex­er­cise, weight loss, quit­ting cig­a­rette smok­ing and re­duc­ing al­co­hol in­take.

«All of these mea­sures will re­duce your blood pres­sure by about 15 mmHg. It is equiv­a­lent to the re­duc­tions pro­vid­ed by tablets. On­ly if these mea­sures fail, then doc­tors rec­om­mend med­ica­tion.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

