Car rental owner murdered in South Oropouche

A 42-year-old car rental own­er was shot dead af­ter he went to col­lect one of his ve­hi­cles in South Oropouche, in the ear­ly hours of Mon­day 15 Au­gust 2022.

The de­ceased has been iden­ti­fied as Dwayne Reid, of Cir­cu­lar Dri­ve, San Fer­nan­do. Reid was al­so a part-time KFC dri­ver and PH dri­ver, po­lice said.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors were told that around 1:30 am on Mon­day, Au­gust 15, Reid went to the home of a friend at St John Road, South Oropouche, and asked him to ac­com­pa­ny him to col­lect one of his ve­hi­cles at Mitchell Street, South Oropouche. The friend, aged 29 years, dropped Reid off at Mitchell Street and he (Reid) walked in­to a road.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that as Reid came out of the street dri­ving a gold Nis­san Ti­i­da, his friend heard a male voice shout: ‘Where yuh go­ing with that car?’. The query was fol­lowed by sev­er­al loud ex­plo­sions.

The friend drove to the po­lice sta­tion and made a re­port.

When the po­lice went to the scene, they saw the Ti­i­da crashed on the side of the road with the left pas­sen­ger win­dow shat­tered. Reid was found slumped over the front pas­sen­ger seat.

Vis­it­ing the scene were of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau Re­gion 3 and South West­ern Di­vi­sion.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

