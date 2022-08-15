Car rental owner murdered in South Oropouche

SASCHA WILSON
A 42-year-old car rental owner was shot dead after he went to collect one of his vehicles in South Oropouche, in the early hours of Monday 15 August 2022.
The deceased has been identified as Dwayne Reid, of Circular Drive, San Fernando. Reid was also a part-time KFC driver and PH driver, police said.
Investigators were told that around 1:30 am on Monday, August 15, Reid went to the home of a friend at St John Road, South Oropouche, and asked him to accompany him to collect one of his vehicles at Mitchell Street, South Oropouche. The friend, aged 29 years, dropped Reid off at Mitchell Street and he (Reid) walked into a road.
Guardian Media understands that as Reid came out of the street driving a gold Nissan Tiida, his friend heard a male voice shout: ‘Where yuh going with that car?’. The query was followed by several loud explosions.
The friend drove to the police station and made a report.
When the police went to the scene, they saw the Tiida crashed on the side of the road with the left passenger window shattered. Reid was found slumped over the front passenger seat.
Visiting the scene were officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 and South Western Division.
Investigations are ongoing.
