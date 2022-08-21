Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’

Entornointeligente.com /

By JIM HEINTZ | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

MOSCOW (AP) — The daugh­ter of an in­flu­en­tial Russ­ian po­lit­i­cal the­o­rist of­ten re­ferred to as «Putin’s brain» was killed in a car bomb­ing on the out­skirts of Moscow, au­thor­i­ties said Sun­day.

The Moscow branch of the Russ­ian In­ves­tiga­tive Com­mit­tee said pre­lim­i­nary in­for­ma­tion in­di­cat­ed 29-year-old TV com­men­ta­tor Daria Dug­i­na was killed by an ex­plo­sive plant­ed in the SUV she was dri­ving Sat­ur­day night.

There was no im­me­di­ate claim of re­spon­si­bil­i­ty. But the blood­shed gave rise to sus­pi­cions that the in­tend­ed tar­get was her fa­ther, Alexan­der Dug­in, a na­tion­al­ist philoso­pher and writer.

Dug­in is a promi­nent pro­po­nent of the «Russ­ian world» con­cept, a spir­i­tu­al and po­lit­i­cal ide­ol­o­gy that em­pha­sizes tra­di­tion­al val­ues, restora­tion of Rus­sia’s pow­er and the uni­ty of all eth­nic Rus­sians through­out the world. He is al­so a ve­he­ment sup­port­er of Rus­sia’s send­ing of troops in­to Ukraine.

The ex­plo­sion took place as his daugh­ter was re­turn­ing from a cul­tur­al fes­ti­val she had at­tend­ed with him. Some Russ­ian me­dia re­ports cit­ed wit­ness­es as say­ing that the SUV be­longed to Dug­in and that he had de­cid­ed at the last minute to trav­el in an­oth­er ve­hi­cle.

The vivid act of vi­o­lence, un­usu­al for Moscow, is like­ly to ag­gra­vate ten­sions be­tween Rus­sia and Ukraine.

De­nis Pushilin, pres­i­dent of the sep­a­ratist Donet­sk Peo­ple’s Re­pub­lic, the pro-Moscow re­gion that is a fo­cus of Rus­sia’s fight­ing in Ukraine, blamed it on «ter­ror­ists of the Ukrain­ian regime, try­ing to kill Alexan­der Dug­in.»

Mykhai­lo Podolyak, an ad­vis­er to Ukrain­ian Pres­i­dent Volodymyr Ze­len­skyy, de­nied Ukrain­ian in­volve­ment, say­ing, «We are not a crim­i­nal state, un­like Rus­sia, and def­i­nite­ly not a ter­ror­ist state.»

An­a­lyst Sergei Markov, a for­mer Putin ad­vis­er, told the Russ­ian state news agency RIA-Novosti that Dug­in, not his daugh­ter, was prob­a­bly the in­tend­ed tar­get and said, «It’s com­plete­ly ob­vi­ous that the most prob­a­ble sus­pects are Ukrain­ian mil­i­tary in­tel­li­gence and the Ukrain­ian Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vice.»

While Dug­in’s ex­act ties to Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin are un­clear, the Krem­lin fre­quent­ly echoes rhetoric from his writ­ings and ap­pear­ances on Russ­ian state TV. He helped pop­u­lar­ize the «Novorossiya,» or New Rus­sia, con­cept that Rus­sia used to jus­ti­fy the 2014 an­nex­a­tion of Ukraine’s Crimea and its sup­port of sep­a­ratist rebels in east­ern Ukraine.

He pro­motes Rus­sia as a coun­try of piety, tra­di­tion­al val­ues and au­thor­i­tar­i­an lead­er­ship, and dis­dains West­ern lib­er­al val­ues.

His daugh­ter ex­pressed sim­i­lar views and had ap­peared as a com­men­ta­tor on the na­tion­al­ist TV chan­nel Tsar­grad, where Dug­in had served as chief ed­i­tor.

Dug­i­na her­self was sanc­tioned by the Unit­ed States in March for her work as chief ed­i­tor of Unit­ed World In­ter­na­tion­al, a web­site that the U.S. de­scribed as a dis­in­for­ma­tion source. The sanc­tions an­nounce­ment cit­ed a Unit­ed World ar­ti­cle this year that con­tend­ed Ukraine would «per­ish» if it were ad­mit­ted to NA­TO.

Dug­i­na, «like her fa­ther, has al­ways been at the fore­front of con­fronta­tion with the West,» Tsar­grad said on Sun­day.

