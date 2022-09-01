Capri Sun on island not contaminated say local suppliers amid global recall

Entornointeligente.com /

Local purchasers of Capri Sun can now rest at ease that the recently recalled contaminated batch of the kid-friendly drink was not imported to Dominica.

This assurance was given to the public by several of the local suppliers and the main agent for Capri Sun when contacted by Dominica News Online (DNO).

In mid-August, Kraft Heinz recalled approximately 5,760 cases- an estimated 230,000 individual juices- in the flavour Wild Cherry due to possible contamination from a cleaning solution.

«The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,» the company wrote in a statement .

Kraft Heinz was made aware of the issue after receiving several complaints from customers about the taste of the affected beverage.

Speaking to DNO, a representative of Archipelago Trading Limited, one of the main agents of the drink, revealed that their products remain safe for consumption as they do not order from the specific company which reported the contamination.

Several other companies in and outside of the city were also contacted to include wholesale and retail suppliers of Capri Sun Jolly’s Pharmacy.

Veteran Pharmacist and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Jolly’s Pharmacy, Carlton Languedoc, informed DNOâs reporter that their company does not sell the wild cherry flavour which has been recalled.

For further transparency on the matter, DNO also attempted to speak to the Bureau of Standards, who promised to return our call or have a statement sent via email, but up to the time of publication, this had not been done.

Kraft Heinz said it is working with multiple retailers and distributors to stop the circulation of drinks that were possibly affected.

«Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased,» the company said in its statement.

Those still concerned are asked to check the pouch for a «Best When Used By» date of June 25, 2023.

