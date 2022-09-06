Capleton happy as DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ tops Billboard 200

Entornointeligente.com /

They didn’t believe in him, but «God did» has been DJ Khaled’s refrain in recent times. His new slogan is intentional. God Did is the name of his 13th album, which was released on August 26, and as first week sales are in, predictions by music pundits have come true. God Did hauled in massive first-week sales of 107,500 copies, grabbing the number one slot the prestigious Billboard 200 chart this week.

«I want to thank my fans out there, I want to thank my Epic Records team. My only goal is to make the real ‘ones’ feel seen. They didn’t believe in us! GOD DID! #GODDID #1 album in the country!» an excited DJ Khaled posted on Instagram on Monday.

God Did is an entire galaxy of stars with names such as Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Vory, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Eminem, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, Fridayy Drake and Lil Baby, Future, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, Gunna, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick and Kodak Black.

The hard-hitting, generation-meeting collab, featuring Capleton, Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla, is titled These Streets Know My Name . The music video, which was released one week ago, has more than two million views and was trending at number nine on YouTube up to press time.

Capleton, in reacting to the album topping the Billboard 200, said «it is a great feeling».

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

