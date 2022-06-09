Canine and helicopter among resources being used in day 2 search for Kernisha Etienne  

Entornointeligente.com /

Kermisha Etienne As the search for Kernisha Etienne who was abducted from her home goes into day two, Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore, has vowed that his government will do all that is possible to find the 12 year-old girl.

According to police reports, on the evening of June 7, 2022, at about 11:30 p.mEtienne was abducted from her home by a mentally deranged man.

During the offense, Kian Alexander of Belles who has been identified by police as the abductor went to the home of his uncle, Laurent Joseph Bruno, and attacked him with a cutlass inflicting serious wounds to his head and face.

Thereafter, he abducted 12-year-old Etienne, the adopted daughter of Bruno and disappeared with her into the bushes of Warner.

During day one of the search, scores of residents joined the police in searching for the minor and the assailant but to no avail.

During a live interview with State owned DBS radio this morning, June 9, Blackmoore revealed that K-9 and a helicopter are among resources to be used in the second day search for Etienne.

«I want to on behalf of the government express our gratitude to the government of France because through the instrumentality of the department of Martinique we were able to get a helicopter yesterday at 4:25 p.m. to help with the search,» he stated.

«The helicopter left last evening but is expected to return today but we already have a trained dog searching in certain areas to find Kernisha.»

The Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency pledged that search for the 12 year-old will not end until she is found.

«I want to give the public the assurance that this search is non-stop until this young child is found and brought back to her natural habitat, namely her home. Our prayers continue to be with her family during this time including her adopted father who was attacked and is a patient at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital but we shall not relent until she is found,» Blackmoore declared.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who also spoke on the abduction of Etienne said he has given his full approval to the Minister of National Security for any of the State resources needed to be used in the search and rescue effort.

Skerrit, who is attending the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California thanked the many citizens who are assisting in the search and rescue efforts.

«Even if I am out of the country I am following events on an ongoing basis. For me this issue is an even greater priority than the summit of the Americas and so my attention has been switched to our efforts at the search and rescue of Kernisha Etienne. Iâm very hopeful and I pray to God that she will be found alive so letâs continue to pray and do what we have to do as a nation,» the Prime Minister encouraged.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Senior Security and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, voiced her condemnation of the act of abduction against Etienne.

«No child should experience such a heinous crime. This is a cowardly and despicable act and the horrific abuse of basic human dignity and human rights,» she expressed.

Dr. King averred that now more than ever, parents, family members and society in general, must stand denounce such acts and assist with the safety and security of all children.

«My government is very concerned about the rise in the cases of sexual abuse being perpetrated against the girl child in Dominica, and the number of gender based violence cases. There is a need for all of us to protect women and children against such offenses. We recommit to policies and actions to tackle these issues and protect these vulnerable groups within our society.»

She urged all who are able to assist in the search and rescue mission of Etienne to lend their support as «time is of essence.»

