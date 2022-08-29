29 agosto, 2022
Canefield East housing development to be on schedule — Ian Williams

Chairman of the Canefield Urban Council and Contractor, Ian Williams, has assured potential residents of housing units in Canefield East that the houses currently being built will be completed on schedule.

The Government of Dominica is currently constructing ten housing units for vulnerable families of that area.

Williams says the contractors on this project are committed to the tasks.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ260822WILLIAMS001.mp3 Chairman of the Canefield Urban Council and Contractor, Ian Williams

