Candlelight vigil for Supt Clunis set for this evening

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, along with family members and friends of the late Superintendent of Police Leon Clunis, will be hosting a candlelight vigil at the National Police Academy, Twickenham Park, St Catherine at 6 p.m.

Clunis was one of four cops who were shot during a police operation in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on June 12.

Constable Decardo Hylton and Corporal Dane Biggs who were among the wounded cops died the same day.

Clunis was scheduled to be discharged from hospital on June 30, but his condition took a turn for the worst early in the afternoon as complications arose.

He was 52.

