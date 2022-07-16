Candidate decries ‘mudslinging’ as PM replacement race gets nasty

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (AP):

A top contender to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused opponents of «mudslinging» as the Conservative Party leadership contest ended a bruising first week on Friday with five candidates remaining.

Penny Mordaunt, a junior government minister and Royal Navy reservist who is little known to the general public, has surged to become the bookies’ favourite to become Britain’s next prime minister. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak remains the official front runner, with the most support from Conservative lawmakers in the voting so far.

