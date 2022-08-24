Cancer-stricken Sanjay dies in India

radhi[email protected]
Cancer-stricken Mayaro youth Sanjay Sampat has lost his battle with cancer, just days after he underwent a bone marrow operation.
The news shocked many who supported the family in raising funds to send Sanjay abroad for treatment.
His parents Chatram and Shanty are still in India and are now desperate to come home with their son’s body.
Brother Donald Sampat said yesterday that Sanjay developed a bacterial infection during the post-operation process and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Super Specialty Hospital over the weekend. He died before midnight on Monday.
Donald said they are still owing for medical bills and are now finding it difficult to foot the expenses of bringing the body home.
Guardian Media yesterday contacted Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne to find out if his ministry could assist the family in making arrangements for the return of the body. Browne indicated that the ministry would begin the process.
Donald confirmed last evening an official from the ministry had contacted the family yesterday to begin the paperwork for the process of bringing home Sanjay’s body.
Sanjay was diagnosed with leukaemia in December 2021. Prior to this, he had been working three jobs to help support his family after his father Chatram was laid off during the pandemic.
On his last birthday, his family could not afford a cake so Sanjay blew off candles on a few Kiss cupcakes. His wish at that time was for health and happiness.
Just days before he died, Sanjay told Guardian Media that he was eager to beat cancer. He said he planned to do a video advising people that no matter what trials they face, they must always «live good, stay healthy and be happy.» He also said he planned to spend the rest of his life lending support to other cancer victims.
Anyone wanting to assist Sanjay’s family with his funeral arrangements can call 388-7029 or 715-1126 or 792-2134. Donations can also be made at RBC savings AC#100096170742097 or Republic Bank Savings Account #470021929731
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian